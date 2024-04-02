Business Featured News

“Got rejected again. I just want a job” — Fresh grad on 4th month of job hunting but still no luck

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

April 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: “Got rejected again.” A fresh graduate from a local university took to an online forum on Monday (April 1) to share his disappointment over being on his fourth month of job hunting since graduation to no avail.

“I just feel so defeated after being rejected for an interview. I just feel so sad and tired; I just want a job,” he wrote.

“I am not sure how to continue this journey, as I feel like it’s an endless tunnel, and I am not even sure what I did wrong or what I can improve on. Please advise on how you guys overcome this period, as it’s really hard for me right now.”

Later, the young Singaporean edited the post to add, “As some comments mentioned that it is better to state my major and the role I am looking for, here it is!

BSc in Information Systems with a track of Financial Tech, 3 internships, 2 as a Salesforce Developer and 1 as a Data Analyst. I am looking for tech-related roles such as BA/DA, Tech consultant, PM, tech pre-sales, etc.”

Singaporeans share their job-hunting experiences

Singaporeans rallied behind the young graduate, sharing their own job-hunting experiences and the time it took them to get a job.

They also left messages of support, encouraging the writer to keep sending in applications. “Firstly, it took me close to 8 to 9 months to get my first job back in 2017,” one said. “Hopefully that cheers you up a bit… keep on fighting!”

“It took me 1.5 years of active job application to secure my first job after graduation and it was only a one-year contract role,” shared another.

“I suggest taking the time to learn new skills or take up a hobby (that isn’t expensive) to take your mind off (things) every now and then.

Honestly, there is only so much you can do to rewrite your resume and cover letters. It’s a game of patience and luck and I’m confident you’ll land your new job in time to come. Don’t lose hope.”

“It is what it is, you have to endure, there is no other way if your goal is to get employed,” a third wrote.

“I was jobless for six months, with interviews every week, it was stressful, I eventually lowered my expected salary by 10 per cent, which allowed me to interview at more companies (less prestige) but got one eventually.

Not the best but after six months jobless I will work with it.”

Others encouraged the writer to either find different sources of income while waiting for a job offer or to use the time to learn new things and upskill.

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

