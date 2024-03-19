Business

Waste truck driver job offers S$3,200/month to collect and send waste to incineration plant

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

March 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: A job listing for a waste truck driver offering more than S$3,000 a month has gotten people’s attention on social media after an online user shared a screengrab of the advertisement.

The job description includes driving a truck for waste collection service, sending waste refuse to a designated incineration plant, operating the waste refuse collection machines, and carrying out crew duties.

Image: JobsDB screengrab

The job opening for a waste truck driver at Boon Poh Refuse Disposal Pte. Ltd. was posted on JobsDB. The position offers S$3,000 to S$3,200 monthly.

The requirements listed in the job opening post were as follows: “(1) valid Class 4 driving license, (2) excellent driving skills, (3) good knowledge of traffic laws and safety regulations, and (4) good and responsible team player.”

Vacuum Tanker Driver position for S$2,000 to S$4,000 a month

A similar job listing was also posted on the same job search site. An opening for a vacuum tanker driver position at V8 Environmental Pte Ltd offers a salary ranging from S$2,000 to S$4,000 monthly.

Image: JobsDB screengrab

The stated responsibilities of the position are:

“(1) perform collection of liquid waste via Vacuum Tanker (assisted by an attendant), (2) conduct daily inspection on assigned vehicle, (3) work closely with operational personnel on daily assigned trips, (4) maintain proper recording of all assigned trips,  (5) comply with company’s safety regulations and operating guidelines, (6) maintain a safe and orderly work environment, (7) other tasks appointed by your immediate supervisor.”

According to the post, having a Class 4 or 5 driver’s license and a Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) certificate (Carry Out Collection of Sludge and Greasy Waste) would give candidates an advantage. They would also have the option to drive the vehicle back.

The average income of bus drivers in Singapore

Back in January, Singapore bus company Westpoint Transit went viral after offering bus drivers a S$5,000 salary and a S$10,000 joining bonus. According to job site Indeed, the average monthly salary of bus drivers in Singapore is S$3,030.

