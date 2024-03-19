Business Featured News

Singtel to introduce GPU-as-a-Service with Nvidia’s GPUs in Singapore and Southeast Asia in 3Q2024

ByMary Alavanza

March 19, 2024
electronic circuit board

SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) will introduce GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) in Singapore and Southeast Asia by the third quarter of 2024, according to a release on March 19.

The Edge Singapore reported that this service, powered by Nvidia’s powerful graphics processing units, aims to give businesses access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) computing power to boost efficiency and drive innovation.

This follows Singtel’s recent launch of its regional data centre brand, Nxera, and its partnership with Nvidia, which was announced in January.

Singtel joined Nvidia’s Partner Network Cloud Programme, securing priority access to some of Nvidia’s high-demand products.

As per the release, Singtel’s GPUaaS will use Nvidia’s H100 Tensor Core GPU-powered clusters housed in existing upgraded data centres in Singapore.

Singtel will also be among the first to deploy Nvidia’s GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips, known as the “world’s most powerful chip” for AI. This chip can provide real-time inference for large language models 30 times faster than its predecessor.

See also  Singapore emerges as top AI startup hub in the region

Singtel plans to expand GPUaaS to three new sustainable AI data centres in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. In three years, through Nxera, Singtel aims to deploy over 100 megawatts (MW) of these next-generation data centres.

Mr Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit and Nxera, highlighted the importance of GPUaaS in supporting Singapore’s AI ambitions and driving digital transformation in the region.

He said, “Enterprises of all sizes will be able to harness the full potential of AI through readily available compute power to accelerate their development of generative AI, large language models and other AI workloads.

Our next-generation digital infrastructure, which comprises of AI data centres, fixed networks, 5G network with patented Paragon orchestration platform and GPUaaS, will help support Singapore’s AI ambitions and standing as a digital and AI hub, while also supporting digital transformation in the region.” /TISG

Read also: Singtel renews SBTi-validated targets to “limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius”

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“How will I ever catch up in this rat race?” — Man earning S$5K after 3 years in the company disappointed that fresh grads are offered more

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

East-West Line disruption: Apologies accepted

September 29, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.