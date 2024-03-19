SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) will introduce GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) in Singapore and Southeast Asia by the third quarter of 2024, according to a release on March 19.

The Edge Singapore reported that this service, powered by Nvidia’s powerful graphics processing units, aims to give businesses access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) computing power to boost efficiency and drive innovation.

This follows Singtel’s recent launch of its regional data centre brand, Nxera, and its partnership with Nvidia, which was announced in January.

Singtel joined Nvidia’s Partner Network Cloud Programme, securing priority access to some of Nvidia’s high-demand products.

As per the release, Singtel’s GPUaaS will use Nvidia’s H100 Tensor Core GPU-powered clusters housed in existing upgraded data centres in Singapore.

Singtel will also be among the first to deploy Nvidia’s GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips, known as the “world’s most powerful chip” for AI. This chip can provide real-time inference for large language models 30 times faster than its predecessor.

Singtel plans to expand GPUaaS to three new sustainable AI data centres in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. In three years, through Nxera, Singtel aims to deploy over 100 megawatts (MW) of these next-generation data centres.

Mr Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit and Nxera, highlighted the importance of GPUaaS in supporting Singapore’s AI ambitions and driving digital transformation in the region.

He said, “Enterprises of all sizes will be able to harness the full potential of AI through readily available compute power to accelerate their development of generative AI, large language models and other AI workloads.

Our next-generation digital infrastructure, which comprises of AI data centres, fixed networks, 5G network with patented Paragon orchestration platform and GPUaaS, will help support Singapore’s AI ambitions and standing as a digital and AI hub, while also supporting digital transformation in the region.” /TISG

