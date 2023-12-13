Featured News Home News

SG transport company offers S$5K/month pay for bus captains; S$10K joining bonus

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 13, 2023

SINGAPORE:  A transport company is looking for bus captains, and the job comes with a monthly salary of S$5,000, plus a joining bonus of S$10,000. For comparison’s sake, the average bus driver’s salary in the country is S$3,030 per month, according to job site Indeed.

“Westpoint Transit is looking for Bus Drivers to join our growing team, who will be in charge of performing and completing daily trips as assigned by the Operations team,” the listing, published earlier this week, on LinkedIn and mycareersfuture reads.

The company has been in the private chartered transportation industry since 1982. It provides corporate and personal shuttle services, such as pick-up and drop-off services, and airport and cruise transfers.

The caveat? Well, the job mainly applies to those already in the industry, as the listing specifies that candidates must not only have a valid driving and vocational license but, perhaps more importantly, have at least one year of relevant experience. The licence needed by bus drivers is a Class 4 one that allows individuals to drive heavy motor vehicles and tractors that exceed 2,500kg.

See also  Nas Daily admits posting misleading job ad hiring Vietnamese, says he has already recruited Singaporeans

The other qualifications are as follows: candidates must be available to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays, have excellent driving skills and knowledge of traffic laws and regulations, have good communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to remain calm and focused in stressful situations.

The joining bonus also comes with a bit of fine print and a three-year contract. But signing perks include group insurance provided by Prudential and seven days of annual leave after confirmation.

Westpoint Transit’s bus drivers will be responsible for operating the buses safely, bringing passengers to their destinations, and taking charge of maintenance, cleaning and inspecting the vehicle before and after trips.

Interested parties should apply before Jan 15, 2024. The company is looking to hire 30 new bus drivers by the end of next year.

The salary offered by Westpoint Transit follows the increasing trend of blue-collar wages being higher than white-collar ones, reversing a decades-long trend. A piece from The Wall Street Journal from last August says that the COVID-19 pandemic is mainly responsible for this.

See also  Unemployment support for Singaporeans may be part of SG Budget 2023

Many have hailed this development, saying that the trend could considerably impact countries’ job market and the economy as a whole. It is especially welcome in countries with high living costs, including Singapore.

Read also: Inflation expected to ease, 4% salary increments to come in 2024 /TISG

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“How will I ever catch up in this rat race?” — Man earning S$5K after 3 years in the company disappointed that fresh grads are offered more

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

East-West Line disruption: Apologies accepted

September 29, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.