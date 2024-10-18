SINGAPORE: Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced plans to open its first restaurant in Asia in Singapore by late 2025. This is expected to create new jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans, with a total investment of S$98.5 million (US$75 million) over the next ten years, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

Hugh Park, head of Asia-Pacific operations at Chick-fil-A (Asia) Pte Ltd, shared his excitement about the launch. “We are thrilled to introduce Chick-fil-A to Singapore, bringing new jobs and opportunities as we support the local community,” he said.

In June 2024, Chick-fil-A held a pop-up event in Singapore to help locals get familiar with the brand and gather feedback on their preferences.

Attendees were asked to make a donation of S$10, which raised S$30,000 for Community Chest, the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) philanthropy and engagement arm.

Local owner-operators of Singapore’s Chick-fil-A restaurants will have the chance to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donation programme, which helps feed those in need by distributing surplus food to local nonprofit organisations.

Since starting in 2012, this programme in the United States and Canada has provided over 30 million meals to those in need.

Currently, Chick-fil-A (Asia) is accepting expressions of interest from individuals looking to become the first independent franchise owner-operator of Chick-fil-A in Singapore. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos