Singapore doggo son wins praise for helping his hooman mom carry groceries

SINGAPORE: A dog has won hearts all over the internet for helping his human carry groceries.

The human, a woman, has both hands full of plastic bags, and her doggo trots beside her with another bag in his mouth.

A 15-second video of the woman with her fur son was posted on the account of a TikTok user who goes by @P0nyoo on July 7 (Friday) and has since reached over 650,000 views. “Best boi spotted in town guys #dogsoftiktok #dog #dogs #fyp,” P0nyoo writes in the caption.

According to Mothership, the video is said to have been taken at Block 125 in Geylang East Avenue 1.

Commenters on the video have been completely charmed by the helpful pooch, with many of them resorting to ALL CAPS to show how they feel.

“He’s carrying and walking with pride,” wrote one.

“OMG HE’S SOOO SMARTTTTTT,” another enthused.

“WHAT A GOOD BOY OMG,” one wrote.

“Reach home sure got dog reward,” another chimed in.

A netizen urged, “give him all the treats. 🥰”

Yet another called him “the goodest boi 🥹”

Others left more humorous remarks.

“Can I do 1 for 1 exchange with one of my siblings,” was one popular remark.

But one said, “can 1 to 1 exchange with my bf?”

“Better than my brother fr this dog is just incredible,” another joked.

“Better than raising kids. I’m getting a dog tomorrow,” chimed in a TikTok user.

“Grabfood shud hire this dog,” one said.

