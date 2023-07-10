‘Work of art or stubbornness?’ — Netizen shares photo of rocks in shopping trolley left in garden

SINGAPORE: After an online user shared a photo of rocks in a shopping trolley that was left in a garden, netizens were left guessing the reason behind such an incident.

An online user took to Reddit on Sunday (July 9) to share a sight you don’t see every day. An image featuring a shopping trolley left in a garden was captioned, “I title this piece of art: ‘Stubbornness’.”

While the trolley left in the garden was already a strange sight, its contents were even more odd–someone had left rocks in it.

The strange sight left a handful of online users guessing what the story was behind the scene. While some joked that it was an artistic piece, others said it showed a lack of courtesy to others.

“But–why the rocks?” asked one. “Where did they even come from?”

Another wrote, “Seemed like some uncle or auntie (was) gardening nearby and the rocks (were) used for the garden.”

“It’s a masterpiece!” said a third.

Others, however, found an issue with the trolley left in the garden.

“This is not stubborn. This is sociopathological: this masterpiece is obstructing fire engine access…” said one.

Another pointed out that whoever had to return the trolley would have to deal with the rocks inside. “It’s not enough that these carts were not returned,” the commenter wrote. “They had to fill it with rocks to make the life of whoever had to return it even harder.”

Another went so far as to say, “Lack of empathy is a sign of low intelligence. They cannot comprehend something or something that is outside of themselves.”

Still, one wrote, “I unironically admire this piece for the absurdity and randomness of it. But that does not mean I condone the selfishness and theft. And since it was probably not meant to be an art piece, it also ceases to be artistically meaningful.

Just like the banana taped to the wall, if I’m an avant-garde artist or have some rich parents who museum people wanna ingratiate with, I can probably hold an exhibition with this. Someone like Yayoi would have a barbiefied version of the trolley, with the rocks being replaced with polka dot balls of various sizes.”

