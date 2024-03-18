Business

SIA prices S$668.63M bonds in multi-currency medium-term note programme

ByMary Alavanza

March 18, 2024
Singapore Airlines airplanes at Changi Airport in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) prices US$500 million (S$668.63 million) worth of senior unsecured notes under its multi-currency medium-term note programme, according to DBS.

The Edge Singapore reported that DBS, Citigroup, and JP Morgan are the bonds’ joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

The fixed-rate notes have a 5.25% per annum coupon rate and a reoffer price of 99.646, yielding 5.296%.

For comparison, they have a reoffer spread of 110 basis points higher than the 10-year US Treasury bonds due Feb 15, 2023, which carry a yield of 4.196%. Denominated in US dollars (USD), these notes boast a ten-year tenor and will pay out semi-annually.

The settlement date for the trade is on March 21, with the notes maturing on the same date in 2034.

According to SIA, the proceeds from the notes will be used for aircraft purchases, aircraft-related payments, and general corporate or working capital purposes, including refinancing existing borrowings.

On March 14, shares in SIA closed 3 cents higher or 0.47% up at S$6.42. /TISG

See also  Backlash against Singapore Airlines's economy meals as netizens compare in-flight meals to dog food

Read also: Singapore Airlines: Non-stop flights to London Gatwick coming soon

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Wavemaker Partners clinches third ‘VC Deal of the Year’ at 2024 SVCA Awards for leading US$80 million funding round for Lhoopa

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Silver Tsunami: Southeast Asia’s workforce revolution and how ageing employees are reshaping business landscapes

September 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Shein Singapore lays off over 20 employees amid restructuring and doubts about London IPO plans

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Wavemaker Partners clinches third ‘VC Deal of the Year’ at 2024 SVCA Awards for leading US$80 million funding round for Lhoopa

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia Pacific

Hong Kong courts jail two journalists for sedition

September 27, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Singapore 6-Month T-bill yield drops to lowest level since 2022 amid US rate cuts, with analyst expecting further decline to 2.5% by mid-2025

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Silver Tsunami: Southeast Asia’s workforce revolution and how ageing employees are reshaping business landscapes

September 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.