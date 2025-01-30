SINGAPORE: A heated debate has taken over TikTok, sparking a frenzy of videos from the Singaporean community. It’s all about one thing—morning showers. The conversation began with TikTok user Steph Leong, who passionately urged people, particularly “millennial men and Gen Z boys,” to freshen up before they board the morning commute. Her reason? Some commuters smell like they’ve marinated in sweat, unwashed bedsheets, and leftover hair oil.

According to The Rakyat Post, in her viral video, Ms Leong described the odours emanating from specific individuals as “layers of sweat and hair oil”—not exactly the scent one would want accompanying them on a public transport journey. For those unsure if they were emitting such a stench, she even suggested performing a “sniff test” with the help of a friend.

Naturally, the video sparked a flurry of similar TikToks urging others to jump in the shower before starting the day. However, the suggestion didn’t sit well with everyone. Some users defended their hygiene, saying they shower every day—not necessarily in the morning—yet still smell just fine.

Meanwhile, TikTok user Xin Hui (@xinderellah) chimed in with a more humorous angle. She jokingly begged people to stop pushing for earlier morning showers before work, citing the universal problem of insufficient sleep. To drive the point home, she even pointed to her puffy eyebags as evidence of her lack of sleep.

The conversation turned interesting when some users mentioned the ABCC11 gene, claiming it can prevent armpit odour by stopping sweat molecules from interacting with bacteria. However, according to research, only about 2% of the world’s population carries this gene, which makes one wonder – is it the gene at fault, or is it just poor hygiene?

Still, even those with the gene might have other sources of odour to worry about, such as oily scalps, unwashed pillowcases, or bacterial build-up on the skin. Regardless, the debate sparked plenty of amusing responses from netizens across the region.

On 𝕏, Malaysian users joined the fray with light-hearted comments. One user, Rohan, jokingly wondered if Singaporeans were running out of water, while journalist Hadi Azmi expressed concern for Singaporeans’ well-being. Meanwhile, the catchy slogan “Mandilah Singapura”—a cheeky twist on Singapore’s national motto “Majulah Singapura”—started to gain traction, encouraging Singaporeans to embrace the morning shower routine.

However, not everyone was demanding a full-on, soap-scrubbed deep cleanse. TikTok user Kris Kenji offered a compromise: all they’re asking for is a simple freshen-up. A quick wash of the face, a little underarm soap action, and, of course, deodorant. Simple, right?

As for Steph Leong, she was initially surprised that her video went viral, considering personal hygiene should be a basic, non-controversial topic. In a follow-up video, she called out those defending their hygiene habits as experiencing “cognitive dissonance”. She encouraged viewers to reflect on their showering choices instead of trolling her in the comments.

So, where do you stand? Will you join the ranks of the freshly showered in the morning, or are you part of the “I’m good, thanks” crew? Either way, the Great Shower Debate isn’t drying up anytime soon.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)