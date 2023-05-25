“Should a new employee contribute to an office fund while still on probation?” Reddit users say, “No”

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user who is new to his job asked if he’s obliged to contribute to his office fund, given that his salary isn’t that high and he’s still within the probation period.

“Recieved an announcement about collecting ang pow for an employees wedding, but no obligation of course. I have never really interacted with this person before. Should I be contributing?,” asked u/4C35101013 on r/askSingapore on May 23 (Tuesday).

Many of the commenters who answered his question kindly assured him that, considering the circumstances, he isn’t obliged to contribute to the employee fund.

One Reddit user wrote, “No. I had similar situation years back. Joined a co for only about 2 months, then 1 of the colleague getting married and most colleagues were invited to her wedding in M’sian. I didn’t give ang pow or gift as I wasn’t very close to her then. Weird part is she gave me her invitation card only after the wedding, not sure what she wants from me, a belated ang pow or gift. Been a newbie, I act blur, didn’t give a single thing.”

One added, however, “As you’ve already said, no obligation. But if you see yourself staying in the company and wanna build good rapport, can consider giving a bit I guess.”

Another added that the post author should “just be polite about it”.

One Reddit user offered a more detailed perspective, writing, “For a wedding, I would pay only if invited, and even so, give a personal hongbao or gift, not on a group/department/company basis.

“If there is a group collection, I would politely decline saying I will contribute a personal gift separately.

“That said, it is not wrong of your colleagues to ask you if you want to contribute to the group collection. If they are asking all the other 999 employees but not you, there is a possibility that you might be offended at not being treated as part of the family and feel sidelined just because you are new.”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg