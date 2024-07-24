Celebrity

SHINee’s Minho will become the world’s first “Olympic™ Friend” at Paris Olympics 2024

ByLydia Koh

July 24, 2024

Minho, a member of the popular K-pop group SHINee, will attend the 33rd Paris Olympics, opening on July 26, as an ‘Olympic™ Friend.’

This new initiative by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) involves celebrities promoting Olympic values.

Minho, the first person appointed to this role, previously supported the ‘2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games’ by participating as a torchbearer and engaging in various promotional activities.

Minho’s connection to the Olympics dates back to his participation in the ‘Girls Play 2!’ public diplomacy campaign in November 2017, where he delivered a congratulatory speech for the ‘2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.’

His involvement with the Paris Olympics is anticipated to draw significant attention.

Photo: Wikipedia/Choi Min Ho

Expanding his acting career

In addition to his Olympic engagement, Minho is expanding his acting career.

He will appear in JTBC’s upcoming drama ‘Family X Melo,’ premiering on Aug 10, and make his theatre debut in the play ‘Waiting for Godot’s Waiting,’ opening at Yes24 Stage 3 on Sept 7.

Minho, whose full name is Choi Min Ho, is renowned for his role in SHINee, which debuted in 2008 and became one of Korea’s top-selling groups, and for his rapping contributions to their music.

Along with his musical career, Minho has established himself as an actor. He acted in several well-known dramas after making his acting debut in 2010, such as “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Medical Top Team,” and “To the Beautiful You.” The latest film where he starred alongside Son Naeun is “Romance in the House”.

Activities

Minho was also a model before his debut and continues to be involved in fashion. He served in the mandatory Korean military service in the Marine Corps from 2019 to 2020.

Minho was born on Dec 9, 1991, and is 32 years old. Minho is well-known for his athletic prowess and holds a black belt in taekwondo. Fans often praise his visuals and stage presence.

ByLydia Koh

