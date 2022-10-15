Entertainment Celebrity Shaun Chen: Blood donation, please join me !!

Shaun Chen: Blood donation, please join me !!

It turns out that Mr Chen’s blood donation initiative is actually an activity that he does every year on his birthday. 

By Aiah Bathan
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Shaun Chen, a Malaysian actor and former badminton player based in Singapore shared on his social media account a picture of him happily donating blood. 

“Blood donation, please join me !!” the actor said. 

It turns out that Mr Chen’s blood donation initiative is actually an activity that he does every year on his birthday. 

One IG user, ‘@celeste_tai’, said in her comment: “Oops I about to wish you happy birthday 😂” .

This got a reply from another user, ‘@kitkatgosmile’, saying “You’re Right.. it seems to be a @shaunchenhongyu birthday tradition to donate blood . 👏😁”. 

Other supporters expressed their support by commenting with words of affirmation to Mr Chen for helping other people. Some also said that they will also donate blood soon. 

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Shaun Chen: Blood donation, please join me !!

Shaun Chen, a Malaysian actor and former badminton player based in Singapore shared on his social media account a picture of him happily donating blood.  "Blood donation, please join me !!” the actor said.  It turns out that Mr Chen’s blood...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor | The sensible thing parents can do when informed by the school about their child’s wrongdoing or misbehaviour

Dear Editor, I refer to the report, “Disciplining students becoming a trickier issue with lack of parental support, teachers say” (TODAY, Aug 31). As we know,...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Titillation from other people cannot, but you taking out your anger on front-line staff can?

This week sees the now infamous "only-fans" creator, Titus Low Kaide being sentenced to a three-week jail term for breaching a police order and...
Read more
In the Hood

Petrol station staff caught sleeping out of exhaustion from working two jobs, netizens felt sorry for him and praised his manager for an unexpected...

A video of a petrol station attendant sleeping on the job has gone viral. A TikTok video posted by @obulanofficial of multiple cars waiting...
Read more
Home News

After US entrepreneur asked ‘why women are treated as second-tier citizens in Singapore?’ she was told ‘Pls don’t bring American nonsense to Asia’

An American entrepreneur living in Singapore took to TikTok this week to talk about her encounter with a car salesman who only addressed her...
Read more
Celebrity

Shaun Chen: Blood donation, please join me !!

Shaun Chen, a Malaysian actor and former badminton player based in Singapore shared on his social media account a...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor | The sensible thing parents can do when informed by the school about their child’s wrongdoing or misbehaviour

Dear Editor, I refer to the report, “Disciplining students becoming a trickier issue with lack of parental support, teachers say”...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Titillation from other people cannot, but you taking out your anger on front-line staff can?

This week sees the now infamous "only-fans" creator, Titus Low Kaide being sentenced to a three-week jail term for...
Read more
In the Hood

Petrol station staff caught sleeping out of exhaustion from working two jobs, netizens felt sorry for him and praised his manager for an unexpected...

A video of a petrol station attendant sleeping on the job has gone viral. A TikTok video posted by...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore