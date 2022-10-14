Celebrity breakups via therapist, TV show, social media posting, and even worst, via fax & text message!

Entertainment Celebrity Celebrity breakups via therapist, TV show, social media posting, and even worst,...

Can it get any worst?

By Lydia Koh
Here are some of the biggest celebrity breakups with pictures of the couples at their height.

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard just broke up with 25-year-old Abbie Quinnen, who is also a dancer from London. Pritchard reportedly left Quinnen for a model.

How about breakups via Fax or Text Message?

Another unconventional way of dumping your ex is when Elon Musk’s former wife Justine found out that her marriage to the Tesla inventor is over via their therapist.

The 51-year-old is also a business magnate and investor. Musk is the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX; angel investor, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI.

29-year-olds Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik got to know each other on The X Factor in 2011. They dated for four years and were engaged for two years. Unfortunately, the relationship ended when Malik was accused of cheating.

Malik is a British singer, while Edwards is also a singer who was part of the British girl group Little Mix. Malik reportedly broke up with Edwards over text. Following that, Edwards started dating footballer Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain while Malik dated Gigi Hadid for six years.

When 55-year-old actress Laura Dern left the home she shared with fiancé Billy Bob Thornton, 67, to film a movie in 1999, she thought their relationship was solid. Months later, she found out that Thornton got hitched by Angelina Jolie, 47. Jolie and Thornton bonded on the set of Pushing Tin. It was also reported that Dern babysat Jolie when she was a kid.

The marriage between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke down when Jolie got close to Pitt during the filming of Mr and Mrs Smith years later.

Reality star Kim Kardashian broke up with Kris Humphries, 37 after 72 days of marriage. He found out about the separation through the media.

Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas were together for three months from July 2008. Jonas apparently broke up with the singer through a phone call that lasted 27 seconds.

65-year-old actor Daniel Day-Lewis broke up with French model Isabelle Adjani via fax when she was pregnant with their son Gabriel in 1995. The actor was said to have married his current wife Rebecca Miller while seeing Deya Pichardo who was living with him in New York at that time. Since 1996, Daniel Day-Lewis and Miller have been together.

Singer Rita Ora found out that she has been dumped by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris through Twitter. He tweeted: “To address speculation – myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best.” Harris is now engaged to Vick Hope and Ora married Taika Waititi.

Actor Sylvester Stallone ended his relationship with model Jennifer Flavin with a handwritten six-page letter. It was believed that he was having an affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson. A year later, they reconciled and got married. Flavin filed for divorce, but they reconciled again.
Celebrity breakups by The Sun.co.uk

