KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her highly anticipated solo comeback with her first full-length solo album, rosie, released on Dec 6, 2024.

Before the album dropped, she unveiled the single APT. featuring Bruno Mars, which became an immediate sensation online. Rosé revealed in an interview that Teddy Park, the founder of THE BLACK LABEL, championed the song’s release.

Speaking with JoJo Wright on the radio show KPOP with JOJO on Dec 9, 2024, Rosé shared insights about her album and the process behind it. She talked about her first misgivings about the song APT. inspired by a Korean drinking game.

Concerned about its audience reception, Rosé hesitated until Teddy Park reassured her, predicting it would “break the internet.” His confidence convinced her, and she eventually embraced the song’s potential.

Captured album’s essence

Rosé also revealed that the album was originally titled number one girl. However, Bruno Mars advocated for the name rosie, which Rosé ultimately agreed upon after seeing the album design. She thought the album’s spirit was encapsulated in the title.

Having recently joined THE BLACK LABEL, Rosé now works closely with Teddy Park, who has produced many of BLACKPINK’s major hits. Additionally, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to global stars like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

Milestone in solo career

The rosie album, featuring 12 tracks, includes titles like number one girl, drinks or coffee, APT., and toxic till the end, the latter featuring Evan Mock.

Rosé threw a private listening session for 80 fortunate fans to commemorate its release. The album showcases her versatility, with songs ranging from heartfelt ballads to upbeat tracks like dance all night. Fans and critics alike have hailed it as a milestone in her solo career.

Rosé, whose real name is Park Chae Young, is a talented singer and one of the four members of the popular South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK.

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé brings a unique blend of Western and Eastern influences to her music and style.