SG worker says his boss denied his annual leave application because “employees must make a good impression or risk being fired”

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Monday (Sept 16) to share that his boss told him he wasn’t allowed to take annual leave during his first year on the job.

According to the worker, his boss emphasized that this policy was in place because employees need to make a good impression during their first year; otherwise, they risk being terminated at any time.

Curious if this was common practice, the worker asked others on the forum, “Is it true for other companies in Singapore that taking annual leave during the first year is frowned upon?”

“Leave is an entitlement.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors pointed out that employment laws in Singapore typically guarantee annual leave entitlements after a certain period.

They advised the worker to check his employment contract and the Employment Act to better understand his rights.

One Redditor said, “How long is your probation period? Once after probation, you will and should have pro-rated leave and can use it already. Even for probation, most or some allow leave to be taken but probably unpaid.”

Another commenter was more blunt, stating, “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Do yourself a favour and take annual leave as much as possible to fully utilize it and look for a new job at a new company because this one isn’t worth your time.

Get your boss to send you what he said in writing (email will suffice), and then send it to MOM.”

A third Redditor commented, “Leave is an entitlement; they are not allowed to retaliate if you take your legally mandated leaves. If you have the notice in writing, report it to Tripartite. Bloody nonsense, this boss of yours doesn’t deserve to own a business.”

Meanwhile, others strongly advised him to start looking for a new job, as the behaviour of his boss and the company seemed to be “major red flags.”

They felt that the restrictive leave policy and the threat of termination for using annual leave pointed to a problematic work environment.

One Redditor said, “Run away or give feedback to MOM. In my first year of employment, I can take leave already after three months of probation. I think a runaway is better because who knows what else they would say to you again about other matters?

Making a good impression has got nothing to do with leaves. Because you are entitled to leave days, it is yours to take.”

Another remarked, “Red flag dude. Leave this employer immediately and take as many people as you can with you.”

Are workers not allowed to take annual leave during their first year on the job?

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), workers covered by the Employment Act and employed for at least three months are entitled to annual leave. This leave typically includes a set number of paid days off each year, which increases based on the length of service.

Workers are entitled to 7 days of annual leave in the first year of employment. This entitlement rises to 8 days in the second year, and the number of leave days increases with each additional year of service.

This system helps ensure that employees get a fair amount of rest and time off as they stay longer with their employer.

Read also: ‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

Featured image by Depositphotos