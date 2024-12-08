SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker has called out her employer on social media for its eyebrow-raising policy of ‘deducting salaries for lateness.’

In a post on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Dec 4), the worker said, “My company (SME, of course) has a new rule: $5 deduction for 10 minutes late and $10 deduction for 10-20 minutes late. Is it acceptable for an employer to deduct salary for lateness?”

The worker explained that she checked the Ministry of Manpower’s website to see if the policy was legal. However, she noted that she couldn’t find anything about lateness being a valid reason for salary deductions.

She also wrote in her post that she found the policy ‘ridiculous,’ especially since all staff at the office regularly work overtime.

“Office hours are 9-6, but we usually leave at 7-8. OT hours are also unpaid, yet they want to be stingy about 5–10 minutes lateness?” she expressed her frustration

Adding to her grievances, the worker pointed out that the company offers only 7 days of annual leave—which, according to her, is ‘criminal in this economy.’

“The only reason I’m staying here is because I’m finishing my degree in April next year, and I need the salary to pay my last semester’s school fees. After my degree, I’m definitely going to get out from here,” she wrote.

“If they expect you to arrive on time, you should be able to leave on time as well…”

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors weighed in with a mix of advice, humour, and critique about the company’s policy.

One Redditor remarked, “If they expect you to arrive on time, you should be able to leave on time. Also, 7 days of AL is very little. I’d suggest planning your exit.”

Another Redditor added, “According to MOM, yes, they can [deduct your salary], but only by the amount of time you were late. The amounts you quoted would only make sense if you were making $30 per hour.

If they start doing this, you should stop doing any unpaid OT. You might want to stop doing unpaid OT altogether if that flexibility doesn’t go both ways.”

A third Redditor quipped, “Does this mean if I arrive early, I can get extra money? Does this also mean if I work late, I can get extra money? Hahaha. All jokes aside, just quickly find a new job.”

Can employers deduct pay for lateness?

Yes, they can. However, according to the Ministry of Manpower, employers must first ask the employee for the reason behind their lateness. They should not penalize them if there is a valid reason, such as an emergency.

On the other hand, employees have an obligation to ensure they are punctual. If they expect to be late, they should inform their employer as soon as possible to prevent any confusion or misunderstandings.

The Ministry also emphasizes that any salary deductions for lateness should be proportional to the time missed. For instance, if an employee is 30 minutes late, only 30 minutes of their salary can be deducted.

Employers should also clearly communicate their policy on salary deductions to all employees. Employees who believe that excessive deductions have been made can file a claim with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

