SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker shared on social media that his boss asked him to give three months’ notice before leaving the company, even though his contract specifies that one month would suffice.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, the worker explained that he had recently secured a new job offer from another SME with a significant 60% pay increase.

“I was planning to tender in January to comply with the employee contract,” he said. However, during a recent catch-up meeting, his boss unexpectedly asked him to extend his notice.

“My boss mentioned that I should give at least 3 months’ notice, as it has been hard to find a replacement for this position since a long time before I was here,” he said.

He explained that he’s leaving his current position because it offers below-market pay, has a heavy workload, and requires him to manage the entire department alone.

“This is my first job after graduating, so I came to get experience, and now I have been here for 3 years with no promotion,” he added.

He then asked the online community, “What should I do? I’m unsure if I should tender now and leave with 2 months’ notice. Should I follow my boss or the employee contract? I don’t want to burn bridges or create problems.”

“Always follow the black and white; they cannot legally stop you…”

In the discussion thread, many Reddit users weighed in with advice and opinions.

Some users supported the worker’s desire to stick to the terms of his contract, pointing out that contracts are legally binding, and as long as he provides the required one-month notice, he’s fulfilling his obligations.

One user added, “Always follow the black and white; they cannot legally stop you.

On the off chance, your boss may not be aware of your notice period (maybe in the past, it was 3, but now it is 1), so there is no harm in clarifying. At this stage, you have more power to decide.”

Another explained, “Dude if you are underpaid, overworked, and treated as a one-man show, it is a bridge worth burning. One more thing, it is your boss’s job to plan business continuity, not yours.”

Still, others thought the worker might want to consider extending his notice period out of goodwill, especially given the challenges his boss mentioned in finding a replacement.

One Redditor expressed, “I don’t recommend burning bridges, especially since you are young. Give the 3 months, but also start pushing back on other responsibilities being placed on you.

I think it’s good soft skill practice and development to have your objective of saying no while keeping the bridge unburned.”

So, can employers extend their employee’s notice period?

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM), if the employer wants to extend the notice period beyond what is stated in the contract, the employer and the employee must discuss and agree on the extension.

If both parties do not reach a mutual agreement, the employee is only required to follow the notice period specified in the contract.

This means if the contract specifies a one-month notice period, the employee is only obligated to serve that one month, even if the employer requests a longer period.

Read also: 29 yo man with $500K savings considers moving out due to bad blood with parents

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)