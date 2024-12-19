SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to social media to share that his go-to doctor stopped issuing the usual two-day medical certificate (MC) for his illnesses.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a popular Reddit forum, on Tuesday (Dec 17), the man explained that he had been visiting the same family clinic for several months. Every time he went in with mild symptoms such as a headache or stomachache, he was typically given a two-day MC without any issues.

However, when he visited the clinic recently, he was told that a one-day MC would be sufficient for his symptoms.

“Is it just me or are family doctors stricter with MC durations nowadays?” he asked.

“I feel like it’s because of the recent tightening of MC rules that family clinics are less hesitant to issue 2 days MC for mild illnesses? Noticed colleagues also usually 1 day MC unless hospitalization leave.”

The man also said that it no longer seemed worth the trouble of queuing at the clinic for just a single day of MC, given the long wait times and the hassle involved.

‘I think it depends on your track record’

In the comments section, many users shared their own experiences and thoughts on the recent changes in how medical certificates are being issued. Some agreed with the man’s observations, mentioning that they, too, had noticed doctors being more hesitant to provide longer MCs for minor illnesses.

A few speculated that this shift might be a result of the government pushing for stricter regulations on sick leave, aiming to reduce unnecessary time off work.

“I think it depends on your track record.”

One user shared, “This is what I am being told by the doctor. They are told to reduce the number of MCs for cases that they deem unnecessary. However, if you are really sick, they will still provide the necessary number of days for you to recover.”

Another commented, “Perhaps with COVID under control and also MOH strict policing the doctors, some doctors are more hesitant in giving longer MC.”

However, not everyone agreed. Some users said that their doctors still provided two-day MCs as usual.

One user explained, “I think it depends on your track record. Recently I told them I have migraines, and I got 2 days MC. But I haven’t had an MC for a few months.

“I think if you have frequent MCs, they will be a bit more cautious. If you have recurrent migraines, you should be seeking treatment anyway, not taking MCs every time it happens.”

MOH reminds doctors of proper MC issuance

On April 22, 2024, the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a circular to all registered doctors outlining the correct procedures for issuing medical certificates (MCs).

The MOH emphasized that MCs should only be issued based on legitimate medical reasons and only after a thorough clinical assessment of the patient’s condition.

This move came in response to the feedback the ministry received, suggesting that some MCs were being issued without proper clinical assessments and follow-ups and for non-medical reasons — and were being misused by malingerers.

Read also: SG worker with leg injury says company questioned the validity of his medical certificate and denied him medical leave

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)