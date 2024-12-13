SINGAPORE: A local worker, who sustained a leg injury, vented his frustration on social media after his company shot down his request for medical leave.

Posting on r/askSingapore, the worker shared that his leave request was rejected because one of the higher-ups at his company questioned the validity of his medical certificate.

The worker clarified in his post that the certificate was entirely legitimate, as he had obtained it through a teleconsultation.

“I got a medical certificate for my injured leg via teleconsult and was prescribed one medication,” he said. “The doctor did ask if I wanted another one and if I had it at home, and I declined the other medication as I already had it at home.”

However, instead of being supported in his time of need, the worker was hit with unnecessary scrutiny from his company.

“They asked me why only 1 medication was prescribed and why my medical certificate [was even] accepted by the manager,” he said. “Mind you, I still have medical leaves that I am entitled to. Should I run and quit?” he asked.

“He is questioning the qualifications of the doctor you consulted.”

His post quickly sparked a conversation on r/askSingapore, with many users chiming in to share their own experiences of feeling micromanaged or overly scrutinized when it came to taking medical leave

One user commented, “My ex company (terminated while serving notice) requires to know my symptoms attached with the medical certificate. Thought mine was intrusive but yours takes the cake.”

Other users were equally shocked and angry at the higher-up’s actions. Many pointed out that it was inappropriate for someone without medical expertise to question the validity of a professional’s diagnosis or the worker’s medical certificate.

One user expressed, “Ask the company where is their licence to practice medicine in Singapore. Don’t have? Then what right do they have to question your medical certificate provided by a trained and licensed doctor? Even SAF doesn’t dare to pull this kind of stunt.”

Another wrote, “Is the one scrutinising your medical certificate medically trained? And by extension, he is questioning the qualifications of the doctor you consulted. Highlight this to MOM. Sounds nonsensical.”

A few users went a step further, advising the worker to consider finding another job.

One Redditor said, “It’s my first time hearing companies scrutinizing what medications you get for your illness. Yes please find another job and quit.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM), employees who are covered under the Employment Act are eligible for paid outpatient sick leave and hospitalisation leave if they have been with their employer for at least three months and inform their employer of their absence within 48 hours.

To qualify for paid sick leave, employees must provide a medical certificate from a registered medical or dental professional, confirming that they are unfit for work.

