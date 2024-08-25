;
SG to JB: ⁠Best ways to quickly grab a seat in the KTM train before they sell out to enjoy a relaxing trip from Singapore to Johor Bahru

ByMary Alavanza

August 25, 2024

SINGAPORE: Travelling to Johor Bahru (JB) from Singapore is quick and easy with the KTM Shuttle Tebrau, which connects the Woodlands Train Checkpoint to JB Sentral in just five minutes.

However, booking your tickets early is essential to ensure you can grab a seat, as seats can sell out quickly, especially during peak times like holidays and weekend mornings and evenings.

According to MoneySmart, here are the best ways to book your train tickets so you’ll most likely find one available.

Travelling to JB by train on weekday afternoons

For those looking to travel to JB on weekdays, afternoons offer the best chance of securing tickets. By midday, most morning slots are occupied by daily commuters between Singapore and Johor.

Meanwhile, evening slots are popular with those finishing work and heading to JB for an evening out.

For the best chance of getting a ticket, aim to book your travel between 12 pm and 5 pm or after 9 pm. These times are usually less crowded, making it easier to find available seats.

See also  SG to JB: ⁠Best times for a smooth bus ride to Johor Bahru while saving money and avoiding long traffic jams

Travelling to JB by train on Saturday afternoons

Saturdays can be a bit more challenging. The morning slots, particularly from 8 am to 11 am, are often filled by those heading into JB early for a day trip. The mid-afternoon and early evening slots, from 5 pm to 10 pm, can be crowded too, with travellers returning after a day of exploring.

If you plan to travel on a Saturday, try to book for the early afternoon when tickets are more likely to be available.

Travelling to JB by train on Sunday mornings

Travelling to JB on a Sunday morning is usually manageable, with a decent chance of securing a ticket. However, the return journey can be more difficult.

From late morning onwards, many weekend travellers return to Singapore, leading to high ticket demand. If you plan to return on a Sunday, booking your return ticket as early as possible is best.

Check the KTM website regularly for train timings and ticket availability. The website provides real-time updates on when tickets are available and when they sell out. This will help you plan your trip and ensure you get a seat. /TISG

See also  SG to JB cross-border bus service booked via Grab has travellers with standing room only; passenger says 'have to squeeze like public bus'

Read also: SG to JB KTM Shuttle Tebrau travel schedule, ticket prices, and steps to get there smoothly

