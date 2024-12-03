KOREA: According to Allkpop, Seo Ye Ji is set to host her first fan meeting since her hiatus, marking a major milestone in her 11-year career.

The 2024 Seo Yea Ji 1st Fan Meeting-Federa is scheduled for Dec 29 at the Seongam Art Hall. This will be Seo Ye Ji’s first fan gathering and formal event following a string of scandals that have garnered much media attention.

Accusations

In April 2021, Seo Ye Ji was accused of gaslighting her ex-boyfriend, celebrity Kim Jung Hyun, academic falsification, and bullying at school.

Despite the public backlash, she continued her acting career, starring in tvN’s Eve in mid-2022. However, the drama’s interviews and press conferences were cancelled, which increased attention.

After stepping back from the spotlight, Seo Ye Ji joined Sublime Artist Agency in June 2024, signalling a fresh start.

She hinted at her comeback to the industry in August when she appeared in public at a beauty brand event. She has also been re-establishing contact with her admirers on social media.

Unforgettable experience

The fan meeting is considered her official comeback, and expectations are high. Sublime announced that Seo Yea Ji has meticulously planned special performances and various content to deliver an unforgettable experience for her fans.

The event will have two sessions, at 2 pm and 6 pm KST on Dec 29. Reservations for tickets go live on Dec 4 at 7:00 pm KST. Fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to meet Seo Ye Ji and hear directly from her for the first time in years.

Captivating performances

Seo Ye Ji is a talented South Korean actress known for her captivating performances and unique aura.

She made her acting debut in the sitcom “Potato Star 2013QR3” and subsequently gained recognition for her roles in dramas like “The Night Watchman’s Journal” and “Last.”

But her performance in the popular drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” in 2020 made her a household name. Her portrayal of the eccentric and complex character Go Moon Young earned her critical acclaim and a massive following.