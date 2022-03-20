Sengkang landlady from hell limits tenants’ showers to 5 mins and keeps deposits even after tenants move out

- Advertisement -

Inconsiderate and stubborn landlords are something all tenants wish to avoid. However, there are moments when tenants have no other choice but to endure until they can transfer.

Such was the case for a tenant in Sengkang who posted on Facebook, his distressing experience with the landlady. The landlady allegedly refused to return the man’s deposit, even after moving out. Furthermore, it was reported that 16 other tenants had similar experiences.

The room in question was located at Block 351D Anchorvale Road. The tenant, named Mr Qui, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that he moved in on Feb 15 this year.

Although the male landlord was reserved in nature, his wife was intrusive and had implemented many rules, such as showers being limited to five minutes only.

- Advertisement 1-

Tenants also had to turn off their lights by 2 am and even imposed an 11 pm curfew.

The tenant uploaded a copy of the terms and conditions.

Mr Qui and his younger brother first endured such restrictions; however, things got out of hand after paying their first month’s rent.

The landlady reportedly stared at them while they did laundry and said they had to pay if they broke her washing machine.

On Mar 7, Mr Qui received a notice from the landlady saying they had to move out by the end of the month because she was selling the house.

- Advertisement 2-

The brothers decided to move out on Mar 13, but faced issues when trying to claim their deposit.

The landlady said she first had to inspect the furniture and get the keys back, which they did before getting kicked out.

Mr Qui then saw another Facebook post describing a “nightmare” landlady who confiscated tenants’ deposits.

Mr Qui eventually confirmed that the other tenant was referring to the same landlady.

- Advertisement 3-

He was added to a WeChat group and discovered 16 other members had similar experiences with the woman.

One of the former tenants shared with the group that the landlady and her husband entered his room multiple times without permission, while another said a police report was filed on the incident.

The woman denied many of the allegations when approached by Shin Min Daily News reporters.

“Does he have any evidence? I didn’t say it,” said the landlady, referring to the 5-minute showers.

She also said that their most recent tenant did not pay last month’s rent. “If the other party has paid, does he have any evidence? They can all talk nonsense,” she added. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg