Home News Featured News Sengkang landlady from hell limits tenants’ showers to 5 mins and keeps...

Sengkang landlady from hell limits tenants’ showers to 5 mins and keeps deposits even after tenants move out

Photo: FB screengrab/iLiveSG.com Room For Rent Singapore SG

The landlady reportedly stared at them while they did laundry. Tenants also had to turn off their lights by 2 am and even imposed an 11 pm curfew.

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Inconsiderate and stubborn landlords are something all tenants wish to avoid. However, there are moments when tenants have no other choice but to endure until they can transfer.

Such was the case for a tenant in Sengkang who posted on Facebook, his distressing experience with the landlady. The landlady allegedly refused to return the man’s deposit, even after moving out. Furthermore, it was reported that 16 other tenants had similar experiences.

The room in question was located at Block 351D Anchorvale Road. The tenant, named Mr Qui, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that he moved in on Feb 15 this year.

Although the male landlord was reserved in nature, his wife was intrusive and had implemented many rules, such as showers being limited to five minutes only.

- Advertisement 1-

Tenants also had to turn off their lights by 2 am and even imposed an 11 pm curfew.

The tenant uploaded a copy of the terms and conditions.

Photo: FB screengrab/iLiveSG.com Room For Rent Singapore SG

Mr Qui and his younger brother first endured such restrictions; however, things got out of hand after paying their first month’s rent.

The landlady reportedly stared at them while they did laundry and said they had to pay if they broke her washing machine.

On Mar 7, Mr Qui received a notice from the landlady saying they had to move out by the end of the month because she was selling the house.

- Advertisement 2-

Photo: FB screengrab/iLiveSG.com Room For Rent Singapore SG

The brothers decided to move out on Mar 13, but faced issues when trying to claim their deposit.

The landlady said she first had to inspect the furniture and get the keys back, which they did before getting kicked out.

Mr Qui then saw another Facebook post describing a “nightmare” landlady who confiscated tenants’ deposits.

Mr Qui eventually confirmed that the other tenant was referring to the same landlady.

- Advertisement 3-

He was added to a WeChat group and discovered 16 other members had similar experiences with the woman.

One of the former tenants shared with the group that the landlady and her husband entered his room multiple times without permission, while another said a police report was filed on the incident.

The woman denied many of the allegations when approached by Shin Min Daily News reporters.

“Does he have any evidence? I didn’t say it,” said the landlady, referring to the 5-minute showers.

She also said that their most recent tenant did not pay last month’s rent. “If the other party has paid, does he have any evidence? They can all talk nonsense,” she added. /TISG

ICYMI: Room for rent: Landlord prefers nurse, share room with mum, take care & wash mum’s clothes, clean the house, monthly rental S$200

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Ukraine: This Russian chess game may not end well for Putin

If the Russians had managed to literally march into Kyiv in just a couple of days after Feb 24 to the welcoming arms of Ukrainians, the world might have a different set of consequences to deal with. Instead, more...
Read more
International

62-year old underwear sniffer caught red handed

We know about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fetish for lady’s hair and how he goes around sniffing people’s heads even in public. But this guy...
Read more
Featured News

Cryptoworld’s Dark Secret: S’poreans making big bucks with NFTs, but experts say the environment will pay heavy price!

One of the latest crazes that have taken over the world is the creation, selling, and buying of NFTs, with some in Singapore jumping...
Read more
Featured News

New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year, and it follows the trend...
Read more
Featured News

Sengkang landlady from hell limits tenants’ showers to 5 mins and keeps deposits even after tenants move out

Inconsiderate and stubborn landlords are something all tenants wish to avoid. However, there are moments when tenants have no other choice but to endure...
Read more
Featured News

Ukraine: This Russian chess game may not end well for Putin

If the Russians had managed to literally march into Kyiv in just a couple of days after Feb 24...
Read more
International

62-year old underwear sniffer caught red handed

We know about U.S. President Joe Biden’s fetish for lady’s hair and how he goes around sniffing people’s heads...
Read more
Featured News

Cryptoworld’s Dark Secret: S’poreans making big bucks with NFTs, but experts say the environment will pay heavy price!

One of the latest crazes that have taken over the world is the creation, selling, and buying of NFTs,...
Read more
Featured News

New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year,...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore