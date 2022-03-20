New report reveals what employers are looking for when hiring in 2022 — Here’s what will make sure you stay employable

- Advertisement -

A recent report from NTUC LearningHub shows the most in-demand jobs and skills employers are looking for this year, and it follows the trend that when it comes to the future, digital is king.

It’s no surprise that many of the jobs and skills people need to maintain their employability are related to the digital world.

The number one job role that employers are looking to hire is in Data Analysis, says NTUC LearningHub’s ‘Emerging Jobs And Skills’ Report.

As for the Critical Core Skills, bosses want in the people they hire, number one is Adaptability.

New graduates and individuals looking to make a career shift or those who simply want to ensure their employability would do well to sit up and pay attention to NTUC LearningHub’s new report results, which were published on Mar 16.

More than 650 working professionals from Singapore were surveyed in December of last year, with respondents coming from six main industry clusters in the country.

The survey found that the top three job roles employees are looking for are Data Analysis (54 per cent), Digital Marketing (45 per cent), and Strategy & Operations (45 per cent).

The outlier among the sectors surveyed is the Essential Domestic Services cluster, where Data Visualisation (59 per cent) topped the list of desired job roles employers are looking to fill, followed by Data Analysis (55 per cent), and Data Management (55 per cent).

As for the most sought-after critical core skills employers are looking for, after Adaptability (52 per cent), followed by Developing People (48 per cent) and Collaboration (44 per cent).

However, Technology Skills are also considered to be vital for jobseekers, with Data Analysis (49 per cent), Cybersecurity (45 per cent) and Digital Marketing (44 per cent) ranking as the top three.

“These insights on the in-demand job roles and skills are a useful resource for workers who are looking to stay employable and competitive. Much like the Critical Core Skills, which are foundational and transferrable competencies that are applicable to everyone, these top technology skills will also enable workers to boost their skillsets and keep pace with digitalisation.

Acquiring these skills can certainly benefit workers, regardless of their sectors or functions, to adapt well to digital transformation and efficiently navigate workplace disruptions,” said Soh Hooi Heng, NTUC LearningHub’s Director of Strategy.

Soh noted that many of the top jobs are “digital in nature” and advised those who are interested in tech-related jobs to upskill in Digital Marketing and Data Analytics, even if they have no experience in these fields.

As for those who want to add to their deep-tech skills, they can “deepen their knowledge in high-growth areas such as Machine Learning and Big Data (Data Engineering), as the career trajectories for talent in such roles are very promising due to the talent crunch in these fields,” Soh added. /TISG

