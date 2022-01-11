Expat: After a week of staying in, landlord starts telling me to use less water, wash only once a week, use less electricity

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A “young expatriate” who just came to Singapore was thrown headfirst into the rental pool, where their landlord tried to curb their usage of water and electricity.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the expat wrote that they managed to find a room to stay in a house that was occupied by the landlord.

On Saturday (Jan 8), they asked netizens for advice: “The landlord is a nice woman – at least she was on the first week. After a week of staying in, she starts telling me to use less water, wash only once a week (with a really full load), use less electricity, etc”

The expat polled netizens on what to do, and asked: “Shouldn’t I be deserving of these facilities?”

Netizens were fair in their comments, but divided, with some suggesting that the expatriate enforce their contract. Others agreed that the landlord’s request was fair and likely based on water and electricity tariffs that increased recently.

Last year a woman’s Tweets claiming that Singapore is discriminatory again expatriates, that the nation has not done enough to get expatriates vaccinated, went viral.

A series of Tweets – that has since been taken down – from one Neha has gone viral as she compared Singapore to Somalia.

In her Tweets, she wrote that expatriates contribute to the local economy as much as Singaporeans do, “if not more”, yet they were being discriminated against when Singapore did not make it its priority to vaccinate expatriates.

