Home News Expat: After a week of staying in, landlord starts telling me to...

Expat: After a week of staying in, landlord starts telling me to use less water, wash only once a week, use less electricity

Photo for illustrative purposes only

The expat polled netizens on what to do, and asked: “Shouldn't I be deserving of these facilities?”

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A “young expatriate” who just came to Singapore was thrown headfirst into the rental pool, where their landlord tried to curb their usage of water and electricity.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the expat wrote that they managed to find a room to stay in a house that was occupied by the landlord.

On Saturday (Jan 8), they asked netizens for advice: “The landlord is a nice woman – at least she was on the first week. After a week of staying in, she starts telling me to use less water, wash only once a week (with a really full load), use less electricity, etc”

The expat polled netizens on what to do, and asked: “Shouldn’t I be deserving of these facilities?”

- Advertisement 1-

Netizens were fair in their comments, but divided, with some suggesting that the expatriate enforce their contract. Others agreed that the landlord’s request was fair and likely based on water and electricity tariffs that increased recently.

Last year a woman’s Tweets claiming that Singapore is discriminatory again expatriates, that the nation has not done enough to get expatriates vaccinated, went viral.

A series of Tweets – that has since been taken down – from one Neha has gone viral as she compared Singapore to Somalia.

In her Tweets, she wrote that expatriates contribute to the local economy as much as Singaporeans do, “if not more”, yet they were being discriminated against when Singapore did not make it its priority to vaccinate expatriates.

Woman says expats contribute as much as, if not more, to the economy than S’poreans, asks why expats’ vaccination is not priority

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement 2-

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

COVID 19

Pritam asks in Parliament: To what extent will the MOH allow parents to wait until non-mRNA vaccines are approved?

Singapore — During Monday's (Jan 10) Parliamentary sitting, Leader of the Opposition (LO) Pritam Singh and other MPs raised questions about vaccinations and about Vaccination Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) with regard to children below the age of 12. Mr...
Read more
Home News

Expat: After a week of staying in, landlord starts telling me to use less water, wash only once a week, use less electricity

Singapore — A “young expatriate” who just came to Singapore was thrown headfirst into the rental pool, where their landlord tried to curb their...
Read more
Featured News

Woman warns public of toilet peeping tom in Pasir Ris

Singapore — Another case of a peeping tom is circulating online, with a mallgoer glancing up from her toilet cubicle to see a man...
Read more
Home News

Majority of perpetrators of sexual harassment at work suffer no consequences — AWARE

Singapore — After a study was published last month saying that women who experience sexual harassment at work also face backlash in their careers...
Read more
COVID 19

OMICRON update: 2,600 imported cases so far

Singapore — Transport Minister S Iswaran said in Parliament on Monday (Jan 10) that there have been around 2,600 imported Covid-19 cases of the...
Read more
COVID 19

Pritam asks in Parliament: To what extent will the MOH allow parents to wait until non-mRNA vaccines are approved?

Singapore — During Monday's (Jan 10) Parliamentary sitting, Leader of the Opposition (LO) Pritam Singh and other MPs raised...
Read more
Home News

Expat: After a week of staying in, landlord starts telling me to use less water, wash only once a week, use less electricity

Singapore — A “young expatriate” who just came to Singapore was thrown headfirst into the rental pool, where their...
Read more
Featured News

Woman warns public of toilet peeping tom in Pasir Ris

Singapore — Another case of a peeping tom is circulating online, with a mallgoer glancing up from her toilet...
Read more
Home News

Majority of perpetrators of sexual harassment at work suffer no consequences — AWARE

Singapore — After a study was published last month saying that women who experience sexual harassment at work also...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore