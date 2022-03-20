Home News Featured News Yishun flats bombarded with metal ball bearings, parents worry for children's safety

Yishun flats bombarded with metal ball bearings, parents worry for children's safety

Photo: Pexels/Closeup Photography of Silver Balls (for illustration purposes only)

Nine other residents in the area experienced their glass doors and windows shattering from the impact.

By Hana O
Residents from several flats in Yishun blocks are getting shot at with metal ball bearings, causing damage to their windows and furniture.

One of the residents from Block 347A Yishun Avenue 11 said that the issue has been ongoing since June last year.

The woman, named Mrs Lou, told The Straits Times on Friday (Mar 18) that the metal bearings were about 3cm in size.

“I have no idea when it happened. No one in the family heard any sounds, so we suspect this happened when we were not at home. It’s fortunate no one was hurt,” she said, noting the cost to repair her damaged doors was around S$900.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the affected flats were located on the 8th to 10th floors of Housing and Development Board blocks 347A and 347B of Adora Green, Yishun Avenue 11.

A resident named Xu told Shin Min that she first heard of the incident from other neighbours before becoming the target the following day.

The glass window in her master bedroom was shot three times. Although the police were alerted to the incident, they were unable to identify where the metal ball bearings came from.

Xu also noted that the shootings would happen during the school holidays (June, September and December), resulting in added worry among parents for their children’s safety.

Member of Parliament Louis Ng (PAP – Nee Soon GRC) told ST that police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

He said that the constituency is assisting with investigations and urged residents to report subsequent incidents promptly.

Cleaners in the area are also on the lookout for suspicious behaviour, said a Nee Soon Town Council representative.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind all residents to refrain from irresponsible actions such as these, which may cause physical harm to others,” the representative added.

Members of the public can alert the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at this website. /TISG

‘Look! Such an inconsiderate act!’ — Woman shakes rug over balcony in Yishun

