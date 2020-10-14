Selena Gomez speaks about how difficult being quarantined was for her

- Advertisement -

Selena Gomez recently spoke about how difficult quarantining was for her at first at the start of the pandemic. Everybody remembers the time when we first discovered the coronavirus pandemic. It led to panic and then everyone had to start social distancing and go into quarantine for months.

In her latest interview, Selena Gomez recalled the early days of the pandemic and shared how tough it was for her. Speaking to Vivek Murthy, former Surgeon General of the United States during a recent conversation on her Rare Beauty Instagram page, Gomez said, “In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression.”

The Kill Em With Kindness actress said being at home increased her creativity. She said, “I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active. And then, I guess it just forced me to have that time.”

- Advertisement -

It was during that time that she was able to write one of the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts right now with BLACKPINK, Ice Cream.

Nevertheless, the difficulty and isolation of social distancing is fresh in her mind.

“My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy and that makes me happy,” she explained. “So it has been a struggle. I think I posted on my Instagram where I was crying explaining to all of the people who were following me how much I missed them.”

There is no doubt that Gomez adores her fans. The multi-talented star started her cooking show while quarantining at home. The show is called Selena + Chef and gave followers something to occupy themselves while staying at home.

Quarantine is now easier on the star with the help of her friends, family and finding new ways to stay occupied.

“I got through that with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy,” said Gomez. The good news is that she is doing well now and is working on new music daily.