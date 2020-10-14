Why Hailey Baldwin initially avoided any public display of affection with Justin Bieber

- Advertisement -

Hailey Baldwin is known as a model, runway star and TV personality with celebrity friends like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Recently she has become even more famous due to her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Their relationship has suffered backlash from some critics but the couple continues to prove that they have the tenacity and commitment to stick it out through the tough times, remaining transparent with their fans at all times.

Baldwin recently spoke to Vogue Italia about her romance with Bieber and why she initially avoided any displays of affection in public with him. Just a little background info about Baldwin. The model was born in Arizona in 1996. Her father is actor Stephen Baldwin and mother is designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin. Baldwin is also the niece of the famous actor Alec Baldwin.

Hailey Baldwin was raised in a show business family and she knew at a young age she wanted to be in the same industry. Her original ambition was to be a ballet dancer. She injured her foot after training as a dancer for years and since then she has been unable to continue the rigorous practice regimen. She started modelling in 2014, appearing in campaigns for brands such as Topshop.

She gained fame in the modelling industry, earning acclaim for her looks and striking walk. Baldwin also started acting, appearing in a number of music videos and hosting several TV programmes. Before marrying Bieber, Baldwin dated several high-profile celebrities. It was her relationship with Bieber that thrust her into the media spotlight.

Bieber and Baldwin have been friends for years before starting to date in late 2015. They were seeing each other until early 2016, then they split up for a while before reconciling in May 2018.

Two months later, the couple got engaged much to the surprise of their friends and the media. The couple tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony in September 2018. A year later, Bieber and Baldwin had a second ceremony where they invited their close ones to celebrate their love.

Since they tied the knot, Bieber and Baldwin have been candid with their fans, opening up about their challenging times as well as their happy ones. Baldwin had an interview with Vogue Italia recently to talk about her marriage to Bieber and explain how hesitant she was to show any public display of affection (PDA) with Bieber at the start of their relationship.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Baldwin stated: “It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. For a long time, I couldn’t do it. I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments.”

Baldwin eventually realised that she couldn’t hide her affection for her husband forever. “The fact is, we love each other,” she shared. “And there is really nothing to hide.”

Nowadays, fans can see the couple being lovey-dovey all over the streets of New York as well as in intimate snapshots that they share to social media.

There’s no telling what the future holds for Baldwin and Bieber, but it seems clear that the two will continue to be open with their fans every step of the way.

