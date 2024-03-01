SEEK, JobStreet and JobsDB merge to transform APAC employment landscape

SINGAPORE: SEEK, JobStreet and JobsDB merge, operating under SEEK’s advanced AI technology. Despite the merger, each platform will retain its individual brand identity.

This marks a significant milestone for SEEK, occurring 10 years after its acquisition of JobStreet and JobsDB. The process, involving three years of development and an approximate investment of S$157.7 million, culminates in a unified platform with over 40 million talent pools across the Asia Pacific region.

Peter Bithos, Chief Executive Officer of Asia at SEEK, expressed the company’s customer-centric approach, stating, “At SEEK, everything we do revolves around our customers.”

“One unified platform means we can now offer our product to millions of people across Asia in an entirely new way so that our customers can find jobs and talent more easily.

This puts us in a stronger position, more than ever before, to realise our ambition of helping 500 million people develop their careers with five million companies in the region,” he added.

The merger comes at a time of heightened global talent shortages, with Singapore experiencing “83% of employers reporting difficulties in hiring skilled talent they need.”

JobStreet by SEEK’s latest report reveals insights into the Singaporean job market, indicating fluctuations in employer confidence and a growing preference for permanent and contract staff.

According to the report, confidence in the job market dropped from 45% in the first half to 32% in the second half of 2024. Additionally, 49% of employers aim to boost permanent staff, while 33% plan to increase contract workers in the first half of 2024.

Recognising the evolving employment landscape, Chew Siew Mee, Managing Director of JobStreet by SEEK in Singapore, highlighted the importance of tailored job matches.

She stated, “In today’s employment landscape, there’s a growing demand for specialised skill sets, like care economy skills or digital economy skills.

In line with our goal of supporting both talent and hirers, we’re excited to facilitate more tailored and better job matches to address the crux of the problem.

Powered by SEEK’s cutting-edge AI, the ability to seamlessly match hirers and talents based on specific skills, job roles, and career aspirations is crucial in Singapore’s highly dynamic and evolving employment landscape.”

The unified marketplace introduces AI-powered advancements aimed at enhancing the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers.

For employers, the platform offers personalised recommendations based on AI assessment of talent suitability and past behaviours. Additionally, AI facilitates expedited talent screening through recommended questions in job advertisements.

Job seekers benefit from enhanced efficiency in the job-hunting process, with AI recommending roles aligned with their experience and skills.

SEEK’s AI algorithms predict strong candidates for specific roles, empowering job seekers to make informed decisions.

New features on JobStreet and JobsDB:

Following the merger, SEEK aims to leverage a broader dataset across the Asia Pacific region to refine its AI algorithms further. This will improve user experience and streamline hiring processes on the JobStreet and JobsDB platforms. /TISG

Read also: Jobstreet spills the tea: 8 tips to nail your job hunt in 2024 and avoid ending up in unemployment!