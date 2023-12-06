Entertainment

Sebastian Stan plays young Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’ film

ByLydia Koh

December 6, 2023
Sebastian Stan has landed a role in the upcoming film “The Apprentice,” embodying Donald Trump, as shown in exclusive images acquired by Page Six. On the set in Toronto, Stan sported the 45th president’s distinctive sandy blond hair, dressed in a black single-breasted wool coat with a blue suit and paisley-striped tie.

Captured in scenes for the movie, Stan was seen seated on a park bench, munching on a sandwich amidst snowy surroundings. Known for portraying real-life figures, the 41-year-old “Pam & Tommy” actor will share the screen with Jeremy Strong as attorney Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, Donald’s first wife.

Exploring moral and human toll

Described as an exploration of power, ambition, corruption, and deceit, the film delves into a mentor-protégé narrative, tracing the origins of an American dynasty and exploring the moral and human toll in a culture defined by winners and losers.

Set in New York City during the 1970s and 1980s, the movie chronicles Trump’s endeavors to establish his real estate empire. The biopic’s title notably references his role in the reality TV show “The Apprentice,” where Trump served as host from the early 2000s until 2017, also appearing on its spin-off, “The Celebrity Apprentice,” until 2015.

Controversial remarks

His departure from NBC in 2015 followed controversial remarks about immigrants during his 2016 presidential campaign. Concurrently, legal challenges surround the former president, with ongoing trials concerning his White House tenure, including a civil fraud case in New York City.

While Trump has not publicly addressed the film, its release date remains undisclosed as production progresses.

Vote on Biden’s impeachment inquiry set but Johnson laments White House “stonewalling” investigations

