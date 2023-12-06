Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2018 but their divorce proceedings have taken seven years. With the legal disputes and custody battles finally at an end, the mother of six now has some breathing space.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine for their December/January issue, Jolie, 48, spoke about the healing she and her family needed to do after the divorce. Jolie is mum to Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zaharia, 18, Shiloh, 17 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. Three of Pitt and Jolie’s six children are adopted.

She also suffered from a lot of health issues post-divorce. “We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from.”

Jolie will appear as Maria Callas in the biopic Maria soon but noticed that after Maleficient: Mistress of Evil her voice is not the same and she is quite terrified about the singing aspect of her film Maria.

Thinking of Retirement

“My body reacts very strongly to stress. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.”

“I wouldn’t be an actress today. When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much,” she said.

Jolie says she is thinking of retirement soon and plans to leave the Hollywood industry as well as Los Angeles as her home base.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place.”

Because of what happened to her health wise and post divorce, Jolie said she is now seeking a more authentic life. She said she hopes to spend more time in Cambodia, having fallen in love with the country during the filming of Lara Croft: Tom Raider in 2000.

Incidentally two of her adopted children, Maddox and Pax are from Cambodia.

