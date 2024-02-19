;
Business

Seatrium collaborates with TenneT and GE Vernova for 3rd offshore wind projects in the Netherlands

ByMary Alavanza

February 19, 2024
Seatrium yard

SINGAPORE: Seatrium collaborates with TenneT and GE Vernova for a third offshore wind project in the Netherlands, The Edge Singapore reports.

TenneT TSO B.V. (TenneT) recently informed Seatrium of its intention to kick off the construction of the third 2-gigawatt (GW) high voltage direct current (HVDC) electrical transmission system on Jun 1.

This development is in line with Seatrium’s previous declaration on Mar 30, 2023, regarding sealing a five-year framework cooperation agreement with GE Vernova.

Under this agreement, they committed to supplying three HVDC electrical transmission systems to TenneT for offshore wind farm projects in the Netherlands.

Each of these systems was pegged at approximately S$ 2.88 billion (EUR2 billion), collectively delivering a capacity of 6GW as part of TenneT’s offshore grid acceleration program.

Similar to the preceding two HVDC projects awarded to Seatrium last March, the company will collaborate with GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions. The contract award for NWBE is slated for Jun 1, contingent upon Seatrium and GE Vernova completing the specific deliverables in the coming months.

Samuel Wong, executive vice president of fixed platforms, stated, “We are proud to partner with TenneT and GE to deliver this transformative offshore wind solution.

This project underscores our commitment to helping our customers achieve their renewable energy goals by providing innovative and cost-effective solutions that help accelerate the energy transition.

With this latest project, Seatrium is currently working on five HDVC offshore converter platforms, creating a franchise for series-built opportunities in HVDCs to achieve greater synergies from project repeatability.”

As of 2:01 p.m. SGT, units in Seatrium are trading at S$0.092. /TISG

