Seatrium secures CCS retrofit project from Solvang

ByMary Alavanza

February 17, 2024
SINGAPORE: Seatrium has secured a CCS retrofit project from Solvang, a trusted contract partner. The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project is slated to kick off later this year, Singapore Business Review reports.

Scheduled to kickstart in the third quarter of 2024, the project entails the installation of a 7 MW Wärtsilä CCS system aboard Solvang’s ethylene carrier, the Clipper Eris, boasting a capacity of 21,289 cubic metres.

Employing cutting-edge amine cleaning technology, the CCS system is poised to capture 70% of the carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from the vessel’s main engine exhaust gas.

Integral to the project is the comprehensive management of the CO2 value chain, including the liquefaction and onboard storage processes. 

Seatrium’s role includes the engineering and design, procurement, system upgrades, and the carbon capture and compression/storage system’s integration./TISG

