Home News SDP's Bryan Lim resumes house visit after daughter's PSLE

SDP’s Bryan Lim resumes house visit after daughter’s PSLE

Photo: Facebook screengrab / BryanLimBH

"Had to take an enforced break from ground activities to support Sonya in her PSLE revision even though she has already secured a place in SOTA.  Now that the exams are finally over, I can fully focus on reaching out to residents, listening & understanding their concerns.” — Bryan Lim

By Khalis Rifhan
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

It’s not only a work-life balance for Singapore Democratic Party’s Bryan Lim, but he has to ensure when he needs to prioritise between his family and politics. That is why in recent weeks, he took time off from party activity to provide support to his daughter, who was preparing for her exams.

“Was excited to return to the fold in the red of Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) last night. Had to take an enforced break from ground activities to support Sonya in her PSLE revision even though she has already secured a place in SOTA. Now that the exams are finally over, I can fully focus on reaching out to residents, listening & understanding their concerns,” posted Lim on his Facebook page.

Lim who contested with the party at Marsiling – Yew Tee GRC at the 2020 Singapore General Election, did their regular house visits with fellow CEC members Surayah Akbar and party veteran Francis Yong.

Photo: Facebook screengrab / BryanLimBH

Other than their usual conversation with residents, the team was given a special treat by a family, who offered them a refreshing traditional drink.

“Mr & Mrs Saram invited us to their place & treated our team to a special drink known as “nannari” which is made from this Ayurvedic herb called “sarasaparilla’”. The couple shared that it has this cooling medicinal property of protecting one from common summer ailments.  The drink, often mixed with lemonade, isn’t particularly sweet & has this nice aftertaste. We thanked them for the hospitality,” said Lim.

But as usual, no political conversations nowadays can escape the harsh economic reality on the ground. There are many contributing factors that may lead to the rising cost of living, but they certainly hope for politicians to ensure that it does not balloon exorbitantly.

“The Yong sisters quoted the cost of bittergourd for instance. The price of the vegetable has increased by almost 40% within a year,” shared the SDP’s vice-chairman.

“Both ladies were glad to have seen us again after we met outside the Yew Tee MRT station during the 2020 General Elections campaign. They reiterated their desire to have us in Parliament to keep the incumbents in check so that they will think thrice before introducing policies which will only add to the woes of our people.”

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

SDP’s Bryan Lim resumes house visit after daughter’s PSLE

It’s not only a work-life balance for Singapore Democratic Party’s Bryan Lim, but he has to ensure when he needs to prioritise between his family and politics. That is why in recent weeks, he took time off from party...
Read more
Home News

Possible high medical cost prevention on WP’s Jamus Lim mind while out hiking ahead of Jeju Island trip

The Workers’ Party member of parliament Jamus Lim was out at MacRitchie and walked through the trail of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve with residents...
Read more
Domestic Helpers

MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health &...

From Jan 1, 2023, employers must provide their migrant domestic workers with at least one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away,...
Read more
Featured News

Parents vs Kids: ‘Reasons we shouldn’t bring children shopping’ VS ‘Reasons not to have parents who keep playing phone’

A woman posted several photos of young children lying down on the floor at groceries, malls, and restaurants, appearing to either throw tantrums, suffer...
Read more
Sportsry

Hey big spenders: Qatar woos the rich with luxury World Cup

By Aziz EL MASSASSI (AFP) With deluxe match packages selling for thousands of dollars and five-star hotels doing a brisk trade, a sheen of glamour...
Read more
Home News

SDP’s Bryan Lim resumes house visit after daughter’s PSLE

It’s not only a work-life balance for Singapore Democratic Party’s Bryan Lim, but he has to ensure when he...
Read more
Home News

Possible high medical cost prevention on WP’s Jamus Lim mind while out hiking ahead of Jeju Island trip

The Workers’ Party member of parliament Jamus Lim was out at MacRitchie and walked through the trail of Bukit...
Read more
Domestic Helpers

MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health &...

From Jan 1, 2023, employers must provide their migrant domestic workers with at least one rest day a month...
Read more
Featured News

Parents vs Kids: ‘Reasons we shouldn’t bring children shopping’ VS ‘Reasons not to have parents who keep playing phone’

A woman posted several photos of young children lying down on the floor at groceries, malls, and restaurants, appearing...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore