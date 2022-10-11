SDP’s Bryan Lim resumes house visit after daughter’s PSLE

- Advertisement -

It’s not only a work-life balance for Singapore Democratic Party’s Bryan Lim, but he has to ensure when he needs to prioritise between his family and politics. That is why in recent weeks, he took time off from party activity to provide support to his daughter, who was preparing for her exams.

“Was excited to return to the fold in the red of Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) last night. Had to take an enforced break from ground activities to support Sonya in her PSLE revision even though she has already secured a place in SOTA. Now that the exams are finally over, I can fully focus on reaching out to residents, listening & understanding their concerns,” posted Lim on his Facebook page.

Lim who contested with the party at Marsiling – Yew Tee GRC at the 2020 Singapore General Election, did their regular house visits with fellow CEC members Surayah Akbar and party veteran Francis Yong.

Other than their usual conversation with residents, the team was given a special treat by a family, who offered them a refreshing traditional drink.

“Mr & Mrs Saram invited us to their place & treated our team to a special drink known as “nannari” which is made from this Ayurvedic herb called “sarasaparilla’”. The couple shared that it has this cooling medicinal property of protecting one from common summer ailments. The drink, often mixed with lemonade, isn’t particularly sweet & has this nice aftertaste. We thanked them for the hospitality,” said Lim.

But as usual, no political conversations nowadays can escape the harsh economic reality on the ground. There are many contributing factors that may lead to the rising cost of living, but they certainly hope for politicians to ensure that it does not balloon exorbitantly.

“The Yong sisters quoted the cost of bittergourd for instance. The price of the vegetable has increased by almost 40% within a year,” shared the SDP’s vice-chairman.

“Both ladies were glad to have seen us again after we met outside the Yew Tee MRT station during the 2020 General Elections campaign. They reiterated their desire to have us in Parliament to keep the incumbents in check so that they will think thrice before introducing policies which will only add to the woes of our people.”

