Possible high medical cost prevention on WP’s Jamus Lim mind while out hiking ahead of Jeju Island trip

The Workers’ Party member of parliament Jamus Lim was out at MacRitchie and walked through the trail of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve with residents from Sengkang GRC to build up his strength and stamina for their upcoming hiking trip to Jeju, South Korea.

The tour from 19 Oct to 23 Oct is fully booked. The highlights of the trip include visits to Geumak Oreum, Saryeoni Forest Trail, Mangjanggul Cave.

While posting on Facebook about his recent day out with the resident, Lim is reminded of the recent Healthier Sg white paper that was presented in parliament by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

With Healthier SG, Singaporeans will be able to know their chosen family doctor who will provide care for them, understand what preventive care steps they can take to improve their health and take steps for better health any time they want. All this will be developed within a framework of ‘one family doctor, and one health plan for all.’

This is done with the eventual aim to support individuals taking care of their own health and wellness and striving towards a vision of long and healthy lives for Singaporeans.

It was outlined with several key proposals such as focusing strongly on preventive care, fostering lasting relationships between residents and family doctors and building strong partnerships within the community.

“We had just debated HealthySG in Parliament—a government initiative to promote better health with a range of preventative actions—and exercise was, therefore, on my mind as we went through the paces. For some, the regular medical checkups and positive lifestyle routines weaved into a national program—buttressed by financial and nonfinancial incentives—will be important in helping them reach their individual health and fitness goals,” posted Lim on his social media page.

But Lim feels that with the ever-increasing cost of living in Singapore, preventive health measures may not be the only factors that the government should look into. This is something that he brought up during the parliament session a week ago.

“More generally, we should never think that prevention alone—as much as it makes a solid difference—can help with health outcomes, when what is needed is a cure (this was the theme of my speech on the motion, where I stressed the importance of watching out for other contributors to high medical costs, and not expect that healthier living alone would do the trick of containing cost escalation),” added the Sengkang GRC MP.

“In my view, preventative healthcare must work hand-in-hand with a system that delivers excellent health outcomes for all, regardless of race, religion, or income. That’s what being one big family of Singaporeans is all about.”

