SCDF paramedics shoved and slapped as they try to help patients

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) has issued a strong statement on this week, decrying the recent incidents of violence and abuse faced by their paramedics while responding to emergency calls.

In an Instagram post published on Thursday (1 June), The SCDF revealed details of two distressing cases, highlighting the need for public support and urging individuals to stand with emergency responders in their mission to protect lives and property.

The first incident, which occurred on February 12, 2023, unfolded along Hougang Avenue 3. SCDF paramedics were attending to a male patient at the void deck when he became uncooperative and started using vulgar language towards the paramedic.

Despite the paramedic’s attempts to calm the situation, the patient turned violent and slapped the paramedic across the face. Subsequently, he proceeded to kick the paramedic multiple times before being apprehended by the police.

In a separate incident on March 15, 2023, another paramedic was assessing a male patient at Kallang Wave Mall when the situation suddenly escalated. The patient, without warning, became aggressive and forcefully shoved the paramedic against a wall. The offender was swiftly detained by the police.

As a consequence of their actions, the perpetrators were sentenced to 14 weeks and 6 weeks imprisonment, respectively, for using criminal force against public servants.

Disturbingly, these incidents represent only a fraction of the abuse faced by frontliners in recent months. Since January this year, the SCDF has recorded a total of 15 reported cases of abuse against their emergency responders. Such incidents not only undermine the SCDF’s commitment to serving the public but also hinder the paramedics’ ability to carry out their duties effectively.

The SCDF asserted that every emergency call is crucial and that they are dedicated to providing the highest level of service to the community. However, physical and verbal harassment directed at their personnel creates a hostile environment that obstructs their vital work.

The authority has called upon the public to show empathy and solidarity, urging individuals to stand with the emergency responders who put their lives on the line to safeguard the well-being of Singaporeans. They stressed the importance of supporting frontliners in their mission to protect and save lives, emphasizing that collective efforts are needed to combat this distressing trend of abuse.

The SCDF’s plea resonated with many members of the public, who expressed their support for the paramedics and condemned the acts of violence. Online campaigns and messages of gratitude flooded social media platforms, with netizens expressing their appreciation for the sacrifices made by frontliners in their tireless service to the community.

