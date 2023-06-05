SCDF and police officers praised for rescuing elderly woman with dementia who got stuck in toilet on Vesak Day

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has taken to social media to express her gratitude towards the officers of the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for their swift response and exceptional dedication during the Vesak Day in helping her neighbour in a time of need.

In a Facebook post published on Friday (2 June), Yukimi Wu recounted how she received an urgent call from her neighbour’s daughter, who was overseas on a working trip, seeking assistance as her mother, who suffers from mild dementia, was trapped in the bathroom and unable to get up from the toilet.

Fortunately, Ms Wu happened to be at home on medical leave and immediately called the authorities for help. Despite it being a public holiday, SCDF officers promptly responded to the distress call and managed to pry open the gate with an air pump, gaining access to the house.

Ms Wu said that the SCDF officers helped the elderly woman to get up while awaiting the arrival of the ambulance. Shortly thereafter, the police arrived to take statements regarding the incident.

Ms Wu expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the officers involved in the rescue operation, for the selflessness and commitment they displayed as they tirelessly carried out their duties even on public holidays.

She added that her neighbour was not injured during the incident and did not suffer serious harm, although she had a fever and was promptly conveyed to the hospital for further medical attention.

As Singaporeans reflect on the significance of Vesak Day, a day of remembrance and compassion, this heartwarming incident highlights the compassion and empathy exhibited by the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving the nation.

