Comfort DelGro launches investigation after taxi suddenly catches fire in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Taxicab giant Comfort DelGro has revealed that it has launched an investigation after one of its taxis suddenly caught fire, in an alarming incident that took place on Tuesday (30 May), near Block 149 Yishun Street 11.

Comfort DelGro said that the taxi driver noticed smoke emanating from the bonnet and promptly brought the vehicle to a halt. The two passengers on board also exited the taxi without harm. Subsequently, the fire broke out, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

It added that it is collaborating with the car manufacturer to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the affected taxi driver has been provided with a replacement vehicle.

A video of the taxi in flames is circulating online, after it was posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page. The 18-second video shows the raging blaze covering the bonnet of the car, before a loud explosion reverberated, causing the fire to intensify.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at 6.40am. Revealing that the fire was primarily concentrated in the taxi’s engine compartment, SCDF said that the fire was put out with the use of two water jets.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, as both Comfort DelGro and SCDF’s investigations continue.

