No Singaporeans involved in India’s deadliest train crash in decades: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed that no Singaporeans were involved in the deadly train collision that has claimed close to 300 lives in eastern India.

The crash, which is India’s worst train collision in decades, took place on Friday (2 June). Two passenger trains and one freight train collided near the city of Balasore, in the state of Odisha. Latest reports suggest that at least 295 were killed in the crash and more than 1,175 others were injured in the incident.

This is the fourth-deadliest rail disaster of the 21st century and India’s worst rail crash since the Firozabad rail disaster in 1995. Preliminary reports by the Indian government indicate that the accident may have been caused by either signal failure or human error.

In a press statement released today (4 June), MFA said that it has not received any reports of Singaporeans involved in the accident.

MFA also said that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent a letter expressing his deepest condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, on behalf of the Singapore government.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Mumbai is in close contact with local officials, MFA added. Singaporeans who need consular assistance are advised to contact the authority if they need urgent help.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg