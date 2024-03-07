san-francisco-deemed-no-longer-“progressive”-by-liberals-after-60%-of-locals-voted-for-more-power-to-the-police 

In a pivotal move, San Francisco confronts its escalating crime crisis head-on. Despite enduring the brunt of progressive policies, locals assert their voice, voting to bolster police authority. Concurrently, a seismic shift unfolds as welfare recipients face mandatory drug screenings.

This bold measure aims to stem the tide of substance abuse plaguing the city. Against a backdrop of rising criminality, this decision marks a paradigm shift, challenging the status quo and signaling a community-driven effort to restore law and order.

According to Fox News, the San Francisco Chronicle asserts a seismic shift in the city’s political landscape, declaring it “no longer progressive” following the approval of two pivotal law-and-order measures. With resounding “yes” votes, residents endorse drug screenings for welfare applicants and bolstered police powers, signaling a departure from progressive policies.

Furthermore, Proposition F mandates drug testing for public benefit recipients, linking assistance to treatment for addicts. Meanwhile, Proposition E empowers law enforcement with enhanced surveillance tools and relaxed oversight.

The city’s political trajectory veers towards moderation as voters also elect a slate of moderates to the local Democratic County Central Committee, marking a potential paradigm shift in San Francisco politics.

Conservatives supporting San Francisco residents for bold move

They also opted to go for an apology instead of paying any reparations, even though the committee suggested $100 billion in payments. It seems like things may be turning around there. If San Francisco can recover from Wokeness, there’s nowhere that can’t. — Culture Crusader (@culturecrusades) March 6, 2024

Conservatives state that the city decided to give a formal apology as a form of reparations. However, there were plans to give reparations worth $100 billion to the Black community in the city. Following that, conservatives feel that if the city can recover from “wokeness” other places in the world can do the same as well.

All Leftist beliefs are luxury beliefs. Promoted until no longer viable. — Brotherhood (@DiggingInTheDi1) March 6, 2024

In addition to this, X users state that times are changing rapidly that even one of the most liberal cities in America are siding with the police. Others feel that the liberal ideology is one made out of luxury. They promote their ideologies until it becomes unsustainable a conservative states.

