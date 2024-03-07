Lifestyle

San Francisco deemed no longer “progressive” by liberals after 60% of locals voted for more power to the police 

Asir F

March 7, 2024
San Francisco President Xi

In a pivotal move, San Francisco confronts its escalating crime crisis head-on. Despite enduring the brunt of progressive policies, locals assert their voice, voting to bolster police authority. Concurrently, a seismic shift unfolds as welfare recipients face mandatory drug screenings. 

This bold measure aims to stem the tide of substance abuse plaguing the city. Against a backdrop of rising criminality, this decision marks a paradigm shift, challenging the status quo and signaling a community-driven effort to restore law and order. 

According to Fox News, the San Francisco Chronicle asserts a seismic shift in the city’s political landscape, declaring it “no longer progressive” following the approval of two pivotal law-and-order measures. With resounding “yes” votes, residents endorse drug screenings for welfare applicants and bolstered police powers, signaling a departure from progressive policies. 

Furthermore, Proposition F mandates drug testing for public benefit recipients, linking assistance to treatment for addicts. Meanwhile, Proposition E empowers law enforcement with enhanced surveillance tools and relaxed oversight. 

The city’s political trajectory veers towards moderation as voters also elect a slate of moderates to the local Democratic County Central Committee, marking a potential paradigm shift in San Francisco politics.

Conservatives supporting San Francisco residents for bold move 

 

Conservatives state that the city decided to give a formal apology as a form of reparations. However, there were plans to give reparations worth $100 billion to the Black community in the city. Following that, conservatives feel that if the city can recover from “wokeness” other places in the world can do the same as well.  

In addition to this, X users state that times are changing rapidly that even one of the most liberal cities in America are siding with the police. Others feel that the liberal ideology is one made out of luxury. They promote their ideologies until it becomes unsustainable a conservative states. 

Ilhan Omar criticized again by conservatives for wanting separate crime departments by race 

