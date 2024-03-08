Lifestyle

Obama’s previous stance was for strong border security, conservatives asking what happened to Democrats? 

ByAsir F

March 8, 2024
obama’s-previous-stance-was-for-strong-border-security,-conservatives-asking-what-happened-to-democrats? 

Obama

As the United States continues to face a migrant crisis on the Mexican border, politicians have begun to reflect on the changing political landscape across the spectrum. Before this, former President Obama had a different opinion when it came to the US border. Conservatives and some Democrat supporters have become increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration’s handling of the situation, as migrants continue to pour in at alarming rates. 

The Houston Chronicle states, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asserted that if elected president, he would outperform former President Donald Trump in deporting undocumented individuals. DeSantis highlighted that despite Trump’s promise of record deportations, he deported fewer people than Barack Obama during his term. 

PolitiFact confirms this claim, citing federal data on removals, returns, and expulsions of noncitizens. Throughout his tenure, he consistently deported more individuals than Trump did. The classification of deportations includes removals (via court orders), returns (at the border without penalties), and Title 42 expulsions (due to public health policy).

Conservatives saying even Obama was strict on immigration

 

Following that, conservatives state that in 2007, the Democrats were supportive of building the wall. Less than 10 years from there, they were vehemently against Trump from building one. For the most part, conservatives are calling the irony of the Democrats when it comes to serious decision making. 

However, others are accusing former President Obama of saying those things for more votes. They claim that he did the exact opposite of that and turned America to what it is today. This is a bold accusation, and there are sources citing that he in fact did expel more immigrants than Trump did. 

Read More News

Federal Court of Appeals grants a temporary stay on Texas immigration law

The post Obama’s previous stance was for strong border security, conservatives asking what happened to Democrats?  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker says his boss denied his annual leave application because “employees must make a good impression or risk being fired”

September 18, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

When RM1 from a Malaysian Samaritan becomes the ticket to freedom for two Singaporeans stranded in a JB Shopping Mall car park

September 17, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

“Working as senior staff but earning less than juniors feels like a huge slap in the face!” — SG employee laments

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

Condo security guard throws customer’s bubble tea order on the floor when placed outside guardhouse by delivery rider

September 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Couple spent S$60K to save their pet dog and had to sell off their HDB flat to pay their debts; Singaporeans express concern

September 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

DPM Gan Kim Yong calls for upskilling and productivity-led growth as Singapore’s labour force is expected to slow down

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Customer shocked to find a human tooth in mooncake, triggering police to investigate the chain’s food safety practices

September 18, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.