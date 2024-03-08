obama’s-previous-stance-was-for-strong-border-security,-conservatives-asking-what-happened-to-democrats? 

As the United States continues to face a migrant crisis on the Mexican border, politicians have begun to reflect on the changing political landscape across the spectrum. Before this, former President Obama had a different opinion when it came to the US border. Conservatives and some Democrat supporters have become increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration’s handling of the situation, as migrants continue to pour in at alarming rates.

The Houston Chronicle states, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asserted that if elected president, he would outperform former President Donald Trump in deporting undocumented individuals. DeSantis highlighted that despite Trump’s promise of record deportations, he deported fewer people than Barack Obama during his term.

PolitiFact confirms this claim, citing federal data on removals, returns, and expulsions of noncitizens. Throughout his tenure, he consistently deported more individuals than Trump did. The classification of deportations includes removals (via court orders), returns (at the border without penalties), and Title 42 expulsions (due to public health policy).

Conservatives saying even Obama was strict on immigration

Ten years after this, and the House/Senate GOP didn’t give Trump more than a few billion dollars for a wall. In 2007, most DC Dems voted for a 750 mile long wall. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 3, 2024

Following that, conservatives state that in 2007, the Democrats were supportive of building the wall. Less than 10 years from there, they were vehemently against Trump from building one. For the most part, conservatives are calling the irony of the Democrats when it comes to serious decision making.

That’s exactly what it is! — Dr. Nippleous Cage (@RealNipCage) March 3, 2024

However, others are accusing former President Obama of saying those things for more votes. They claim that he did the exact opposite of that and turned America to what it is today. This is a bold accusation, and there are sources citing that he in fact did expel more immigrants than Trump did.

