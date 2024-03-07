Outcry among conservatives intensifies as illegal immigrants reportedly receive preferential treatment, sparking outrage among X users. Concerns peak as over 320,000 illegal entries into the United States via flights come to light.

Adding fuel to the fire, an initiative proposes interest-free home loans for illegal immigrants, further igniting debate over immigration policies. This development stokes frustration and underscores growing tensions over perceived disparities in treatment between citizens and undocumented individuals.

The LA Times states, assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) proposes Assembly Bill 1840, aiming to grant undocumented immigrants access to the American dream of homeownership. Furthermore, the bill expands eligibility for state loans to clarify that first-time buyers, regardless of immigration status, qualify for the California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loans program.

Launched by the California Housing Finance Agency, this initiative provides loans up to 20% of a property’s purchase price, interest-free and without monthly payments. The proposed legislation addresses the ambiguity surrounding immigrant eligibility, emphasizing the importance of equitable access to homeownership opportunities for all individuals, regardless of legal status.

Americans shocked with proposal for interest free home loans for illegal immigrants

I am going to rip up my citizenship, walk across the border to Tijuana, then walk back and reap the benefits! — IT IS HIMARS TIME! (@itishimarstime) March 6, 2024

In addition to this, X users who are American state that they are going to “rip up” their nationality, and walk across the border. They add that they would then walk back into America and reap the benefits of what some illegals are getting.

Interest free long term loan would be very cheap monthly/yearly payments — ₳aire Voltaire (@AaireVoltaire) March 6, 2024

Following that, the criteria seems to be confusing X users as they asked how are illegals able to earn $120,000 a year? Moreover, if they ever get deported out of the United States, who would pay for their mortgage then? Others state that interest free loans are relatively cheaper than those with interests.

Read More News

The post Americans shocked with proposal for interest free home loans for illegal immigrants appeared first on The Independent News.