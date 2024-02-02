;
Featured News In the Hood

S$6.80 but “food portion is like kindergarten meal” — Diner complains

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

February 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: An unhappy customer, Roi Roi, took to an online group on Friday (Feb 2) to share his disappointment over a meal set which he compared to a kindergartener’s meal.

“Is this a loophole for food stalls or restaurants to cheat customers?” he asked. “I ordered this from SGH near Blk 4 food court. Japanese & Korean food stall. Food portion is like (a) kindergartener’s meal portion.” He also called out the food and beverage establishment’s food sign: “’Picture is for illustration only’”.

In addition, the customer mentioned the miso soup in his complaint, claiming, “(The) miso soup (doesn’t) have miso.” And in the post’s comments section, Mr Roi said he paid S$6.80 for the meal.

A handful of people responded to the customer’s complaint. A few shared his sentiments and advised him to give feedback to the management.

“Two things you can do later logically,” said one. “First one is to (give) feedback to the stall owners, and second is to avoid them again.”

See also  'You can visit here if you want to get scolded' — Customer says about rude service staff at ION Orchard stall

“All eateries put this disclaimer precisely to inform customers that the real thing may not resemble the photo illustration,” wrote another, sharing their two cents. “It’s nothing new.”

Read related: S$2.20 economic rice: Singaporeans shocked at “crazy good price”

Mr Roi responded, “In Japan, they won’t use this to cheat customers. What you see is what you get.”

“‘Picture is for illustration only’ just tells you it’s a decoration,” a third wrote.

“As long as the food matches the name, nothing is wrong legally. Like if they said salmon with rice, but the salmon with rice came out totally different from the picture, still nothing wrong. That phrase literally tells you the picture is a decoration, don’t use the picture to choose the dish.”

There were also a handful of people who disagreed with Mr Roi, arguing that the serving size and price were acceptable based on the picture of his food.

“Price is reasonable… two slices of salmon,” said one.

See also  Restaurant owner asks if he's wrong for saying he’d call the police because customer cancelled meal order after it was ready

Another was more straightforward, commenting, “How is this a kid’s portion? Two slices of salmon! Come on!”

Mr Roi replied to another, claiming that there was a “90 per cent difference” between the picture shown and the real food.

Still, one suggested that Mr Roi check out the price of salmon at a grocery. “I think S$6.80 (is) ok leh. Salmon (is) very expensive. Go to NTUC (and) check.”

Read related: Diners suffer food poisoning after eating ramen “roach” meal

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Singaporean congratulates all HDB owners because “HDB in the 70s cost $10K; today $700K (up 7000%)”

November 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Customer who got charged $6 instead of $1.50 for side order wonders, “If no one checks, how many “mistakes” does the stall make in one day?”

November 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer makes her work even on her day off before going out at 9:30am, and she’s also told to be back by 6:30pm to start work again

November 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business & Economy

New report reaffirms that Singapore remains a top choice for wealthy families

November 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore e-commerce market set to grow to $33.3B by 2028

November 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NUS Medicine establishes VK Rajah Professorship in Medical Ethics

November 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

SIA & Tata Sons celebrate Air India-Vistara merger

November 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.