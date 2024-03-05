S$300 climate vouchers for HDB households to buy energy and water saving appliances

SINGAPORE: S$300 climate vouchers for HDB households will be given starting Apr 15. These vouchers can be utilised to purchase a variety of energy- and water-saving appliances and fittings, including air-conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Amy Khor, disclosed this expansion during a parliamentary budget debate on March 4, as reported by The Straits Times. This initiative is an extension of the existing Climate Friendly Households Programme, initially launched in Nov 2020.

Under the current scheme, only one- to three-room HDB flats are entitled to S$225 worth of vouchers, redeemable for a limited selection of products.

However, with this expansion, the benefits will now be extended to all 1.1 million HDB households, including new flat owners receiving keys by 2027.

These vouchers, valid until Dec 31, 2027, will also be available in S$2, S$5, S$10, and S$50, allowing for more flexibility in purchasing decisions.

The enhanced programme aims to encourage households to adopt energy- and water-efficient options, reducing utility bills and contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

Dr Khor highlighted that the 10 types of products covered under the expanded programme collectively account for a significant portion of household electricity and water consumption.

She said, “We will enhance support for households wishing to be more energy- and water-efficient, which will also help lower their utility bills.

With these enhancements, we hope to incentivise more households to choose resource-efficient options from the outset or when their appliances and fittings are due for replacement.”

The initiative’s expansion follows concerns over its low uptake rate. Despite an initial allocation of 900,000 e-vouchers for one- to three-room flat residents, reports indicated that only a fraction had been redeemed by mid-2022.

However, there seems to be a growing interest, with over 141,000 households registered for the vouchers as of Jan 2024. Approximately 54,000 vouchers had already been utilised, indicating a positive shift towards eco-conscious choices.

With escalating gas and electricity prices, coupled with an impending water price hike from April onwards, the timing couldn’t be more opportune for households to embrace energy-efficient appliances.

Besides financial benefits, opting for energy-efficient appliances is a win-win for consumers and the environment. By reducing electricity consumption, these appliances help curb emissions associated with fossil fuel-based power generation.

Claiming the vouchers is a straightforward process. Starting Apr 15, HDB residents can access them via RedeemSG using their Singpass accounts.

The vouchers can be used at any of the participating retailers.

For more information, check here.

