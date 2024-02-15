SINGAPORE: A diner who claims to have shelled out S$19 for just one dish took to social media to post about “the most expensive meal (he has) had in a heartland coffee shop.”

Ordering “Singapore Style Indian Rojak” at a local eatery, a netizen who goes by Sirbutdork Thailand on Facebook added that none of the eight items he had chosen to go into his rojak had included meat. “You pay for the privilege being a Singaporean,” he added in a Feb 14 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page.

The netizen also posted a receipt that showed the dish had been bought at a Habib’s Express outlet in Tampines for S$19.

Sirbutdork Thailand’s rojak appears to be made up of tofu, cucumber, green chilies, and other ingredients and usually could start around S$4 or even S$3, but the price also really depends on what kind of ingredients go into the dish.

Many commenters on Sirbutdork Thailand’s COMPLAINT SINGAPORE post agreed that the dish had been too pricey, with some chiming that it was “way too expensive.”

“Oh my goodness, it is very expensive,” wrote one netizen.

A number of commenters pointed out that the receipt had not even been itemized.

One suggested that he “ask the price for each piece you selected (and) the total cost when you pass the plate to them to prepare” next time so the netizen can get a breakdown of the price of the meal.

Another advised, however, “Always ask for the price first before you go to your table” to avoid price tag shock.

“Indian Rojak is very expensive these days. Given so many grouses on food prices, it should be mandated to have hawkers display prices of these food items including cai fan,” opined another commenter.

Some suggested that prices may still be elevated due to the Chinese New Year holidays and that some hawker stalls are still closed.

Elsewhere, Habib’s Express Indian Rojak has received good public feedback. Here is one review posted on the popular Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook page in March last year.

“Habib’s express Indian rojak is my first time and i am actually impressed. The rojak is not oily and actually all fritters are very tasty, special mention must order is that whole potato which upon frying tasted like french fries and why not is same princie of frying.

The fried chicken is also sinfully flavourful and skin is crispy and meat is still juicy. The sauce is what I like and not too sweet and is nutty.” /TISG

