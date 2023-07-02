Whopping $15.45 for small bowl of fish soup sparks calls for boycott of Tang Tea House

SINGAPORE: The public’s frustration over the rising cost of living and inflation, particularly in the food industry, continues seemingly unabated. The latest incident ignited outrage online involves a small bowl of sliced fish soup priced at an exorbitant $15.45.

The incident came to light when Facebook user Yuslan Ismail shared his experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (22 June). Mr Yuslan recounted that he intended to purchase the soup from the Tang Tea House outlet at Jalan Kayu for his unwell daughter.

While Mr Yuslan noted the hefty $15.45 price when he paid the bill, he believed the meal portion might justify the cost. He was shocked that this was not the case and reported that the portion was small.

Following his post, Facebook users flooded the comments section, expressing their shock and vowing to boycott the eatery. One netizen, Marcy Ahmad, exclaimed, “$15.45 for a small bowl of sliced fish soup…omg!” Joyce Kang chimed in, stating, “So expensive for 1 small serving of fish soup, I won’t buy that.”

Matilda Lim expressed her disappointment, saying, “That’s why I say Singapore has no standard, price up is ok, but don’t shrink the portion. Price increases but portion became small. As a Singaporean, I really feel shame.”

The sentiment of dissatisfaction with rising costs was echoed by Amos HM Tan, who remarked, “Things are getting out of hand recently across the country.”

Ali Akbar, who used to frequent the restaurant with his family, expressed his disapproval, stating, “For the price that they are asking and served on canteen-like plates… Say no to Tang Tea.”

Other netizens pledged to avoid eating at the establishment in the future due to the negative experiences shared by others. Some even suggested that cooking one’s own fish would be a cheaper alternative.

The widespread discontent among netizens has fueled calls for a boycott of Tang Tea restaurant. Philip Chan urged others to spread the message and support the movement, while Seanc Kx sarcastically remarked, “Wow. Super expensive. Fish from Mars ar…”

The incident has shed light on the issue of rising food prices in Singapore and the increasing dissatisfaction among consumers. As more netizens voice their concerns and share negative experiences online, it remains to be seen how eateries and the authorities will reevaluate pricing strategies and ensure that customers receive reasonable portions at fair prices.

