Revolutionising learning: ChatGPT now enters Singapore school classrooms

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

February 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: According to a recent news article, AI chatbot ChatGPT is now felt in classrooms around Singapore as teachers are beginning to show students how to use the tool to help them maximise their learning.

Some students in secondary school shared that they initially thought that ChatGPT was more of a tool used by students who don’t want to think and are only looking for quick answers to questions and problems they encounter in assignments.

However, with the shift in how teachers tackle using AI tools to help students learn more, students now see the benefits of having access to artificial intelligence. It all boils down to learning how to use it correctly.

AI in Singaporean classrooms

AI tools can be very useful for learners, especially with prompts that are worded the right way. Given this, teachers in Singapore are guiding Singaporean students on how to construct prompts that are specific and, therefore, effective.

Whether it is to help students edit their drafts or to produce images based on well-crafted descriptions, the tools are revolutionising education in the 21st century.

Such developments in the Singaporean educational system align with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the EdTech Masterplan 2023.

MOE has stated, “MOE is enhancing the capabilities of the Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS) with AI learning tools to support greater customisation of learning for our students and to augment our teachers’ professional practice.

The AI-enabled Adaptive Learning System uses machine learning to make customised learning recommendations for each student based on how the student responds to questions and activities as they learn a topic.

In June 2023, MOE launched the Adaptive Learning System for Mathematics for three topics covered at the Primary 5 level. The Adaptive Learning System will be expanded progressively to include more topics, levels and subjects.”

While there are still those who doubt that teaching students how to use AI has more advantages than disadvantages, it seems as though Singapore is making a statement by teaching the next generation of leaders to use such technological advancements to revolutionise society as we know it.

Featured image by Depositphotos

