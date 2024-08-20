SINGAPORE: Andrew MacDonald, a top executive at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), has reportedly been banned from Marina Bay Sands (MBS), where he worked over a decade ago.

A Persona Non-Grata (PNG) notice from MBS Notice dated July 31, 2024, was posted on his social media on Sunday (Aug 18).

Addressed to Mr MacDonald, it says that he is prohibited from entering or remaining on any part of MBS Integrated Resorts premises, including the hotel, mall, convention centre and casino, until further notice.

It added that he would be denied access or asked to leave if he attempts to enter or is found within MBS premises.

“Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd reserves the right to take legal action against you in the event that you attempt to enter or remain in any part of the Marina Bay Sands premises while this prohibition is in place.”

The notice is said to be signed by the operations manager of the company’s security service department. And while the signature remains, the manager’s name has been redacted.

Reports in Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) and Next.io say that the notice came in the wake of allegations that Mr MacDonald had visited MBS several times last month and reportedly may have endeavoured to recruit customers and employees during the course of those visits.

Mr MacDonald, who is currently an Executive Vice President and Chief Casino Officer as well as a Board member at RWS, had worked for Las Vegas Sands Corporation as Senior Vice President and Chief Casino Officer for more than nine years and as EVP Casino for Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd from January 2010 to May 2012.

He spoke to IAG, saying that he had paid “purely social” visits to MBS in July and denying that there had been any impropriety in them.

Mr MacDonald had accompanied fellow Australian Mike Sugrue, former Crown Melbourne executive, whom he described as a close friend. He had eaten at Tong Dim Noodle Bar on July 22 and listed the casino on July 26 after the release of Las Vegas Sands’ 2Q24 financial results.

“Restricting anyone from our premises is not a decision that we take lightly. We have robust protocols to assess the merits of such action. The factors behind a decision of this nature are confidential,” a spokesperson for MBS told IAG.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Marina Bay Sands for further comment. /TISG

Read also: Resorts World Sentosa fined $2.25 million for failing to conduct customer checks