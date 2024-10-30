KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has ignited a wave of excitement with her latest single “APT.,” and a fan remix, known as the “Hwang Jung Min Version of APT.,” has gone viral alongside it.

The remix, created by YouTuber ‘jffremix,’ was uploaded on Oct 26 (KST) and featured cleverly edited lines from actor Hwang Jung Min’s movies set to the melody of “APT.”

Since its release, the remix has exploded in popularity, amassing over 2.4 million views by Oct 30 and capturing the attention of fans everywhere.

Adding to its viral momentum

Responses from fans include, “Supporting Hwang Jung Min’s Hollywood debut,” “Rosé’s voice has vanished from my mind,” and “From now on, a hit song won’t be complete without Hwang Jung Min’s cover.”

Actor Jung Hae In also recommended the remix playfully during a “Veteran 2” stage event, adding to its viral momentum.

Creator ‘jffremix’ is also known for the hit remix “Hwang Jung Min’s Bam Yang Gang,” which received a personal thank-you from the actor, who humorously commented, “These days, elementary school students think I’m a singer.”

“My dream has come true.”

As for Rosé’s “APT.,” the song is part of her upcoming full album, ‘Rosie,’ and draws inspiration from Korea’s popular “apartment game.”

The track has already made a major impact, debuting at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Oct 29, setting a new milestone for female K-pop artists. Rosé shared her excitement, expressing:

“What is happening in the world? My dream has come true.”

Rose, often known as Rosé, is a talented singer, dancer, and model born in New Zealand. She is most famous as a member of the well-known South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Born on Feb 11, 1997, in Auckland, New Zealand, Rose moved to South Korea at the age of 15 to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.

She trained under YG Entertainment for four years before officially debuting as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016.