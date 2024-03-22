International

Robert Bigelow: DeSantis backer shifts support to Trump

March 22, 2024
The Trump campaign is riding high on a wave of financial support, thanks to a notable donor who has switched allegiances. Robert Bigelow, a prominent figure who previously poured millions into backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has redirected his substantial financial resources towards bolstering former President Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024.

Robert Bigelow, a billionaire mogul previously known for his staunch support of Ron DeSantis, stunned political observers by channeling a jaw-dropping $5 million donation to MAGA Inc. on February 9th, according to FEC records.

This shift in allegiance marks a significant departure from Bigelow’s previous political affiliations. Having funneled $20 million into backing DeSantis through the super PAC Never Back Down Inc. in 2023, and a further $10 million towards supporting DeSantis-backed initiatives in 2022, Bigelow’s pivot towards Trump speaks volumes about the evolving dynamics within Republican circles.

Representatives of Mr. Bigelow remained tight-lipped regarding the motives behind this seismic shift in political patronage. Despite attempts to glean insights from his camp, inquiries went unanswered at the time of reporting.

Trump’s formidable war chest

Recent filings with the Federal Election Commission reveal the injection of funds into various committees associated with Trump’s campaign.

The principal campaign committee Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Inc., the qualified leadership PAC Save America, and the super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. boasted a staggering $63.1 million in cash reserves by the end of February.

Leading the charge in fundraising efforts for Trump is MAGA Inc., which secured $12.8 million in February alone, contributing to a total of $20.1 million raised thus far in 2024.

With the formidable financial muscle of Trump’s campaign now fortified by unexpected allies, the political landscape promises to be anything but predictable.

As donors like Robert Bigelow make waves with their strategic realignments, the stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions in the battle for the White House.

