John Bolton, former national security advisor to Donald Trump, is once again sounding the alarm bells over Trump’s affinity for authoritarian leaders, sparking renewed debate over the former president’s controversial remarks.

In a resurfaced 2018 video, Trump can be seen praising North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, lauding his control over his people, and expressing a desire for similar obedience from Americans.

Bolton, sharing the clip, warned of Trump’s aspirations to be treated like a totalitarian leader, urging the public to brace themselves for what could lie ahead.

Trump’s cozy relationship with Kim Jong Un has long been a point of contention, with critics condemning his admiration for a leader accused of egregious human rights violations. The revelation of “love letters” exchanged between Trump and Kim only added fuel to the fire, despite Trump’s insistence that his approach was conducive to peace and denuclearization efforts.

Bolton fears a Trump comeback

The recent intelligence report flagging North Korea’s chemical weapons deployment further underscores the dangers of Trump’s admiration for the regime.

Bolton’s cautionary words come amidst a chorus of former Trump administration officials expressing concerns about his potential return to power, as he secures the Republican nomination and gears up to challenge President Biden in the upcoming elections.

Adding to the controversy, Trump’s meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago estate drew sharp criticism, particularly given Orbán’s authoritarian tendencies. Trump’s glowing praise of Orbán as a “Great Leader,” coupled with past favorable comments about figures like Adolf Hitler, raises troubling questions about his leadership style and values.

Despite assurances that he wouldn’t act as a dictator if reelected, Trump’s history of authoritarian rhetoric and admiration for strongmen leaders continues to cast a shadow over his political ambitions, leaving many to ponder what a second term under his leadership might entail.

